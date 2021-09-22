https://sputniknews.com/20210922/uk-foreign-secretary-hopes-russia-china-will-act-as-one-in-engaging-with-taliban-1089306101.html

UK Foreign Secretary Hopes Russia, China Will ‘Act as One’ in Engaging With Taliban

UK Foreign Secretary Hopes Russia, China Will 'Act as One' in Engaging With Taliban

The US-led coalition in Afghanistan, of which Britain was a part, withdrew from the country last month after the Kabul government’s sudden collapse, just ten... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will be asking Russia and China to join together in engaging with the Taliban now that the group have become the de-facto rulers of Afghanistan.Truss, the UK’s newly-minted top diplomat, made her way to New York on Sunday ahead of the UN General Assembly, which kicked off Tuesday. In addition to discussions with Security Council officials, and with US officials, the foreign secretary is expected to meet with her Russian and Iranian counterparts on the sidelines of the international forum, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.Britain is currently in charged of coordinating the P5 group, with Wednesday’s meeting to be the first of its kind since 2019.The foreign secretary’s comments come amid an out-of-the-blue escalation of tensions between Russia and the UK on Tuesday after a pair of back-to-back announcements by British police and the European Court of Human Rights on poisoning scandals from 2018 and 2006 involving former spy Sergei Skripal and former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko which once again accused Moscow of responsibility for the crimes. Moscow vocally rejected the allegations and pointed to their odd timing ahead of the expected face-to-face meeting between Lavrov and Truss.Truss took over as foreign secretary last week after Johnson reshuffled Dominic Raab. Raab was known to have taken a keen interest in an aggressive “Global Britain” policy, including the summer deployment of a British destroyer into Russian waters off Crimea, and the sending of a Royal Navy carrier task force to the Pacific to “confront China.”Russia and China Step Into Afghan ‘Pandora’s Box’ Following US ExitBoth Russia and China have taken steps to establish diplomatic contacts with the Taliban in recent months in the wake of the US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan. The two countries have kept their diplomatic missions in Kabul open, even as many Western embassies packed up and left, and have invited Taliban emissaries to visit Moscow and Tianjin to discuss the prospects for security cooperation and the formation of a broad, inclusive government.Moscow, mindful of security considerations along its southern borders with Central Asia, has deployed troops to take part in drills near Afghanistan’s borders in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and has made clear to the Taliban that any foreign terrorists operating in Afghanistan would be unacceptable to Russia. The militant group has vowed to make good on its commitment not allow terrorists to find safe havens in territories under its control, and has assured Russia and Kabul’s Central Asian neighbours that it will not allow for violence and instability to spill over into neighbouring countries.China pledged to provide Afghanistan with 200 million yuan ($31 million) in emergency food and Covid vaccine aid earlier this month, and is reported to have expressed a broad interest in a dramatic expansion in economic cooperation with the country to take advantage of trillions of dollars in rare earth metals buried under its land to power the Asian nation’s booming electric car industry.Last week, at a meeting of the China and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization security bloc, President Xi Jinping urged “relevant parties” in Afghanistan to crush terrorism, and promised more assistance to the country.In the same meeting, in a joint speech to the SCO and Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led alliance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the two blocs “share similar approaches to responding to the threats that have been emanating from Afghanistan,” and said he was “convinced that it is certainly in our common interests to help Afghanistan achieve peace and stability, at long last.”According to Putin, the US and its NATO allies “left behind an open Pandora’s box full of problems caused by terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime and, unfortunately, religious extremism…The Western countries left, abandoning an entire arsenal of modern weapons, military equipment and munitions.”* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

