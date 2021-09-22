Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/uk-announces-plans-to-become-ai-innovation-superpower-within-10-years-1089318209.html
UK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years
UK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom intends to become a superpower in the field of Artificial Intelligence technology over the next ten years, according to... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T22:50+0000
2021-09-22T22:49+0000
superpower
artificial intelligence
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/90/1078279055_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a35cac4d1fc47433f027264fe7fef82b.jpg
"With the help of our thriving AI ecosystem and world leading R&amp;D system, this National AI Strategy will translate the tremendous potential of AI into better growth, prosperity and social benefits for the UK, and to lead the charge in applying AI to the greatest challenges of the 21st Century," the document said.Over the next 10 years, according to the strategy, the AI will have a profound impact on business and security on the global scale, and the UK already has a head start when it comes to building AI tools for the new economy. This makes it possible for the country to "supercharge" its leading starting position on AI and to "make these technologies central to our development as a global science and innovation superpower."To achieve this goal, the AI strategy envisions investment and planning for the long-term needs of the AI ecosystems, support of the transition to an AI-enabled economy and ensuring effective governance of AI technologies.The UK government expects that the AI will increase resilience, productivity, economic growth and innovation across the private and public sectors, but it will take a "whole-of-society effort that will span the next decade" to fully realize its potential.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/90/1078279055_128:0:1835:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_c2da99e4b3e93425f3ff8e726c4c6fb9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
superpower, artificial intelligence, uk

UK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years

22:50 GMT 22.09.2021
CC0 / / Artificial intelligence brain think
Artificial intelligence brain think - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom intends to become a superpower in the field of Artificial Intelligence technology over the next ten years, according to the national AI strategy, published by the government on Wednesday.
"With the help of our thriving AI ecosystem and world leading R&D system, this National AI Strategy will translate the tremendous potential of AI into better growth, prosperity and social benefits for the UK, and to lead the charge in applying AI to the greatest challenges of the 21st Century," the document said.
Over the next 10 years, according to the strategy, the AI will have a profound impact on business and security on the global scale, and the UK already has a head start when it comes to building AI tools for the new economy.
This makes it possible for the country to "supercharge" its leading starting position on AI and to "make these technologies central to our development as a global science and innovation superpower."
To achieve this goal, the AI strategy envisions investment and planning for the long-term needs of the AI ecosystems, support of the transition to an AI-enabled economy and ensuring effective governance of AI technologies.
"This National AI Strategy will signal to the world our intention to build the most pro-innovation regulatory environment in the world; to drive prosperity across the UK and ensure everyone can benefit from AI; and to apply AI to help solve global challenges like climate change," the document said.
The UK government expects that the AI will increase resilience, productivity, economic growth and innovation across the private and public sectors, but it will take a "whole-of-society effort that will span the next decade" to fully realize its potential.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:50 GMTUK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years
22:38 GMTUS Man Pleads Not Guilty to Capitol Bomb Threat After Livestreaming Police Standoff
22:30 GMTCroatian Police Partially Solve Mystery of Lone Woman Found on Island With No Memory
22:30 GMT‘Earth Looks Fragile from Space:’ Jeff Bezos Pledges $1 Billion to Tackle Climate Crisis
22:02 GMT‘World’s Coolest Dictator’: El Salvador’s Bukele Changes Branding on Twitter Amid Protests
21:41 GMTCzech, Hungarian Prime Ministers Slam EU for Poor Border Protection From Illegal Migrants
21:35 GMT‘We’re Done With Fear’: Florida Appoints Joseph Ladapo as State’s New Surgeon General
21:07 GMT'Difficult Decision': Facebook Chief Technology Officer to Step Down From Post
20:52 GMTGrandmothers Know Best: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Believes Her Grandson is a Star in the Making
20:02 GMTStates to Provide Cash for Each COVID Death: Modi Gov't to Top Court
19:53 GMTLeaks Reveal UK Equalities Minister Dismissed Colonialism, Mocked Trans People
19:17 GMT'Mars' Fate Was Decided From Beginning': Study Reveals What Likely Happened to Red Planet’ Water
19:11 GMTNo Political Dialogue in NATO, France's Defence Minister Says Amid Submarine Contract Snub
19:08 GMTBarcelona Boss Ronald Koeman Storms Out of Presser Without Taking Questions
19:05 GMTER Doc Accuses Gov’t of ‘Shoving’ Vax Side Effects ‘Under the Mat’ in Vid Leaked to Project Veritas
18:46 GMTEuropean Commission Yet Undecided on AUKUS Deal Response
18:35 GMTFellow ‘Van Life’ Camper Helped Authorities Locate Gabby Petito’s Body
18:33 GMTWhite House: Biden Hopeful Call With Macron Step to Return US-French Relations to Normal
18:25 GMTFive Held in India’s Karnataka for Asking Dalit Family to Pay Fine After Entering Temple
18:14 GMTFormer Treasury Secretaries Urge That US Debt Limit be Raised 'Without Delay'