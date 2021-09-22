UK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years

"With the help of our thriving AI ecosystem and world leading R&D system, this National AI Strategy will translate the tremendous potential of AI into better growth, prosperity and social benefits for the UK, and to lead the charge in applying AI to the greatest challenges of the 21st Century," the document said.Over the next 10 years, according to the strategy, the AI will have a profound impact on business and security on the global scale, and the UK already has a head start when it comes to building AI tools for the new economy. This makes it possible for the country to "supercharge" its leading starting position on AI and to "make these technologies central to our development as a global science and innovation superpower."To achieve this goal, the AI strategy envisions investment and planning for the long-term needs of the AI ecosystems, support of the transition to an AI-enabled economy and ensuring effective governance of AI technologies.The UK government expects that the AI will increase resilience, productivity, economic growth and innovation across the private and public sectors, but it will take a "whole-of-society effort that will span the next decade" to fully realize its potential.
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom intends to become a superpower in the field of Artificial Intelligence technology over the next ten years, according to the national AI strategy, published by the government on Wednesday.
"With the help of our thriving AI ecosystem and world leading R&D system, this National AI Strategy will translate the tremendous potential of AI into better growth, prosperity and social benefits for the UK, and to lead the charge in applying AI to the greatest challenges of the 21st Century," the document said.
Over the next 10 years, according to the strategy, the AI will have a profound impact on business and security on the global scale, and the UK already has a head start when it comes to building AI tools for the new economy.
This makes it possible for the country to "supercharge" its leading starting position on AI and to "make these technologies central to our development as a global science and innovation superpower."
To achieve this goal, the AI strategy envisions investment and planning for the long-term needs of the AI ecosystems, support of the transition to an AI-enabled economy and ensuring effective governance of AI technologies.
"This National AI Strategy will signal to the world our intention to build the most pro-innovation regulatory environment in the world; to drive prosperity across the UK and ensure everyone can benefit from AI; and to apply AI to help solve global challenges like climate change," the document said.
The UK government expects that the AI will increase resilience, productivity, economic growth and innovation across the private and public sectors, but it will take a "whole-of-society effort that will span the next decade" to fully realize its potential.