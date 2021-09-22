Registration was successful!
International

The Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators
The Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators
Motorists and truckers using one of Britain’s busiest motorways have endured days of misery from climate change protesters. Insulate Britain is led by... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
climate change
motorway
insulation
grant shapps
uk
The British government has obtained an injunction to protect the M25 - London's orbital motorway - from protesters who have blocked it several times.On Wednesday, 22 September, the High Court granted an injunction which makes it a criminal offence to block the M25 or any of its slip roads.Announcing the injunction, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: "Invading a motorway is reckless &amp; puts lives at risk."Climate change activists from Insulate Britain - which wants the government to spend billions of pounds insulating homes and therefore reducing energy consumption - have blocked the M25 five times this week.The police had been criticised for their softly approach to the protesters.One senior officer was caught on camera telling the protesters: "Any questions at all just ask and if any of you are in any discomfort or need anything just let me know and we'll try and sort you out...if you need any assistance at all, let me know."That infuriated motorists and truckers who were caught for hours in traffic jams as a result of the protests.But the police argued they did not have the power to move the protesters until an injunction was issued.The Daily Mail reported last week that a caller to LBC had claimed his mother was now paralysed after being stuck for six hours in the M25 traffic after suffering a stroke.Insulate Britain have promised to continue their action until the government takes action on the issue but if they repeat their actions they will be flouting the injunction and could be jailed for contempt of court.It remains to be seen whether the protesters care about the issue enough to spend time in jail.They may simply switch to targeting other motorways, such as the M1 and M40.Last week Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "We will not tolerate lives being put at risk" and promised to take action to "get people moving again."
climate change, motorway, insulation, grant shapps, uk

The Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators

10:18 GMT 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / INSULATE BRITAINInsulate Britain protesters on the M25 motorway outside London
Insulate Britain protesters on the M25 motorway outside London - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / INSULATE BRITAIN
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Motorists and truckers using one of Britain’s busiest motorways have endured days of misery from climate change protesters. Insulate Britain is led by Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam, the SUV-driving global warming activist.
The British government has obtained an injunction to protect the M25 - London’s orbital motorway - from protesters who have blocked it several times.
On Wednesday, 22 September, the High Court granted an injunction which makes it a criminal offence to block the M25 or any of its slip roads.
Announcing the injunction, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “Invading a motorway is reckless & puts lives at risk.”
Climate change activists from Insulate Britain - which wants the government to spend billions of pounds insulating homes and therefore reducing energy consumption - have blocked the M25 five times this week.
The police had been criticised for their softly approach to the protesters.
One senior officer was caught on camera telling the protesters: “Any questions at all just ask and if any of you are in any discomfort or need anything just let me know and we'll try and sort you out...if you need any assistance at all, let me know."
That infuriated motorists and truckers who were caught for hours in traffic jams as a result of the protests.
© REUTERS / INSULATE BRITAINProtest of Insulate Britain on M25 Motorway
Protest of Insulate Britain on M25 Motorway - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Protest of Insulate Britain on M25 Motorway
© REUTERS / INSULATE BRITAIN
But the police argued they did not have the power to move the protesters until an injunction was issued.
The Daily Mail reported last week that a caller to LBC had claimed his mother was now paralysed after being stuck for six hours in the M25 traffic after suffering a stroke.
Insulate Britain have promised to continue their action until the government takes action on the issue but if they repeat their actions they will be flouting the injunction and could be jailed for contempt of court.
It remains to be seen whether the protesters care about the issue enough to spend time in jail.
They may simply switch to targeting other motorways, such as the M1 and M40.
Last week Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "We will not tolerate lives being put at risk” and promised to take action to “get people moving again.”
