Sotheby’s Puts Frida Kahlo’s Rare 1940 Self-Portrait Up for Auction

"This November, Sotheby’s will present Frida Kahlo’s 1949 self-portrait, Diego y yo (Diego and I), the final, fully realized ‘bust’ self-portrait completed before her death in 1954. Offered as a star lot in the Modern Evening Sale in New York, this historic work carries an estimate in excess of $30 million," the auction house said.The self-portrait is expected to shatter Kahlo's current auction record of $8 million, achieved in 2016, Sotheby's noted. A painting of this scale is a rarity at auction and marks a trend for greater representation and estimation of underrepresented artists, especially female artists, according to the auction house."Diego and I" will be available for public view from October 7-11 in Hong Kong and from October 22-25 in London, before returning back to the New York exhibition ahead of the November sale.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sotheby's announced on Wednesday that it would auction a rare 1949 self-portrait by Frida Kahlo, with an estimated price of $30 million, and set to become the most valuable work of Latin American art ever sold at auction.
"This November, Sotheby’s will present Frida Kahlo’s 1949 self-portrait, Diego y yo (Diego and I), the final, fully realized ‘bust’ self-portrait completed before her death in 1954. Offered as a star lot in the Modern Evening Sale in New York, this historic work carries an estimate in excess of $30 million," the auction house said.
The self-portrait is expected to shatter Kahlo's current auction record of $8 million, achieved in 2016, Sotheby's noted. A painting of this scale is a rarity at auction and marks a trend for greater representation and estimation of underrepresented artists, especially female artists, according to the auction house.
"Diego and I" will be available for public view from October 7-11 in Hong Kong and from October 22-25 in London, before returning back to the New York exhibition ahead of the November sale.