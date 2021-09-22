Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 76th Session - Day Two

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/sothebys-puts-frida-kahlos-rare-1940-self-portrait-up-for-auction-1089311565.html
Sotheby’s Puts Frida Kahlo’s Rare 1940 Self-Portrait Up for Auction
Sotheby’s Puts Frida Kahlo’s Rare 1940 Self-Portrait Up for Auction
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sotheby's announced on Wednesday that it would auction a rare 1949 self-portrait by Frida Kahlo, with an estimated price of $30 million, and... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T16:39+0000
2021-09-22T16:39+0000
news
art
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107588/01/1075880121_0:0:1992:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_388ec80b1d91c49067e6851ed21c4fdb.jpg
"This November, Sotheby’s will present Frida Kahlo’s 1949 self-portrait, Diego y yo (Diego and I), the final, fully realized ‘bust’ self-portrait completed before her death in 1954. Offered as a star lot in the Modern Evening Sale in New York, this historic work carries an estimate in excess of $30 million," the auction house said.The self-portrait is expected to shatter Kahlo's current auction record of $8 million, achieved in 2016, Sotheby's noted. A painting of this scale is a rarity at auction and marks a trend for greater representation and estimation of underrepresented artists, especially female artists, according to the auction house."Diego and I" will be available for public view from October 7-11 in Hong Kong and from October 22-25 in London, before returning back to the New York exhibition ahead of the November sale.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107588/01/1075880121_53:0:1946:1420_1920x0_80_0_0_d1dd19bd4e356c57bb05218be6e9eec2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, art

Sotheby’s Puts Frida Kahlo’s Rare 1940 Self-Portrait Up for Auction

16:39 GMT 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / MATT YORKFrida Kahlo Painting
Frida Kahlo Painting - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / MATT YORK
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sotheby's announced on Wednesday that it would auction a rare 1949 self-portrait by Frida Kahlo, with an estimated price of $30 million, and set to become the most valuable work of Latin American art ever sold at auction.
"This November, Sotheby’s will present Frida Kahlo’s 1949 self-portrait, Diego y yo (Diego and I), the final, fully realized ‘bust’ self-portrait completed before her death in 1954. Offered as a star lot in the Modern Evening Sale in New York, this historic work carries an estimate in excess of $30 million," the auction house said.
The self-portrait is expected to shatter Kahlo's current auction record of $8 million, achieved in 2016, Sotheby's noted. A painting of this scale is a rarity at auction and marks a trend for greater representation and estimation of underrepresented artists, especially female artists, according to the auction house.
"Diego and I" will be available for public view from October 7-11 in Hong Kong and from October 22-25 in London, before returning back to the New York exhibition ahead of the November sale.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:53 GMTThe Cypriot Caveat: Why Erdogan Shouldn't Call Russia Out on Crimea?
16:43 GMTPoland's PGNiG Says Received Right to Take Part in Certification of Nord Stream 2 Operator
16:39 GMTSotheby’s Puts Frida Kahlo’s Rare 1940 Self-Portrait Up for Auction
16:37 GMTFlash on Jupiter Possibly Caused by 'Alien Bomb,' Blogger Says
16:30 GMTIt's Massage Time: Bulldog Scratches Buddy's Back
16:29 GMTLNA Commander Haftar Instructs Col. Gen. al-Nazuri to Act LNA Head for Next 3 Months
16:20 GMTFrance to Return Ambassador to Washington Next Week After Macron-Biden Phone Call on AUKUS Spat
16:17 GMTWatch Haitian Deportees Throw Shoes at US Officials, Try to Storm Plane in Port-au-Prince
16:07 GMTPorn Actors' Trade Organisation Shakes Hands With Lobbying Firm to Get Protection From Congress
15:58 GMTEinstein’s 'Most Valuable Manuscript Ever' on Theory of Relativity May Fetch up to $4 Mlm at Auction
15:36 GMTUK TV, Radio Could Get Into Trouble for Using Terms "Karen", "Snowflake" & "Gammon"
15:33 GMTNATO Partners Agree to Revise Alliance's Concept, French Defence Minister Says
15:23 GMTBiden Says US Launching Vaccine Partnership With EU to Expand Global Vaccination
15:22 GMTBiden Hosts Virtual Summit on COVID-19 Pandemic
15:20 GMTGravitational Waves or Cosmic Rays? Strange Signals Reportedly Picked Up by 'Tabletop Detector'
15:02 GMTUnited Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two
14:43 GMTMoscow: Washington Manipulates Visas to Put Pressure on Other Countries
14:28 GMTReverse Psychology: Fake Funeral Home in US Promotes Vaccine Shots
14:27 GMTGerman Government Says Unaware Who Sponsored Navalny's Accommodation in Germany
14:26 GMTMan Accused of Plotting to ‘Topple UK Government’ to Stop ‘Communist System’ Faces Trial in 2022