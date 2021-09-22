Senior US Army Official Says Russia ‘Primary Military Threat to Homeland’

"Russia is the primary military threat to the homeland today. It is not China — it is Russia," VanHerck told the Air Force Magazine late on Tuesday.While China remains the "long-term existential threat" to the United States, Russia nowadays prevails in terms of such military equipment as "submarines, bombers, cruise missiles," the official is convinced.Moscow and Beijing have been topping Washington's list of military threats to the United States over the past decade. In May, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that the US government would work to study developments in Russia's and China's combat capabilities.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's military capabilities pose a more serious threat to the United States than China's, Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, said.
"Russia is the primary military threat to the homeland today. It is not China — it is Russia," VanHerck told the Air Force Magazine late on Tuesday.
While China remains the "long-term existential threat" to the United States, Russia nowadays prevails in terms of such military equipment as "submarines, bombers, cruise missiles," the official is convinced.
Moscow and Beijing have been topping Washington's list of military threats to the United States over the past decade. In May, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that the US government would work to study developments in Russia's and China's combat capabilities.