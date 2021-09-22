Saudi King Tells UN General Assembly Yemen's Houthis Reject Peaceful Solution to Conflict

“The peace initiative in Yemen, tabled by the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] last March, ought to end the bloodshed and conflict. It ought to put an end to the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people,” the King said. “Unfortunately, the terrorist Houthi militias reject peaceful solutions. They have placed their bets on a military option to take over more territory in Yemen.”Saudi and Houthi forces continue to clash as part of the conflict in Yemen between the government and the rebels that has been ongoing since August 2014. Saudi Arabia backed the Yemeni government in 2015, leading a coalition of states conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis on its behalf.Saudi Arabia proposed a widespread United Nations-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen in March that was welcomed by the United States but has been rejected by the Houthis.
