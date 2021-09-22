Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 76th Session - Day Two

Saudi King Tells UN General Assembly Yemen's Houthis Reject Peaceful Solution to Conflict
yemen
news
middle east
houthis
“The peace initiative in Yemen, tabled by the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] last March, ought to end the bloodshed and conflict. It ought to put an end to the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people,” the King said. “Unfortunately, the terrorist Houthi militias reject peaceful solutions. They have placed their bets on a military option to take over more territory in Yemen.”Saudi and Houthi forces continue to clash as part of the conflict in Yemen between the government and the rebels that has been ongoing since August 2014. Saudi Arabia backed the Yemeni government in 2015, leading a coalition of states conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis on its behalf.Saudi Arabia proposed a widespread United Nations-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen in March that was welcomed by the United States but has been rejected by the Houthis.
yemen
Saudi King Tells UN General Assembly Yemen's Houthis Reject Peaceful Solution to Conflict

17:42 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 17:44 GMT 22.09.2021)
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz addresses, via a prerecorded statement, the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in a speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that the Houthi rebels reject the peace initiatives offered through the United Nations to peacefully resolve the conflict in Yemen.
“The peace initiative in Yemen, tabled by the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] last March, ought to end the bloodshed and conflict. It ought to put an end to the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people,” the King said. “Unfortunately, the terrorist Houthi militias reject peaceful solutions. They have placed their bets on a military option to take over more territory in Yemen.”
Saudi and Houthi forces continue to clash as part of the conflict in Yemen between the government and the rebels that has been ongoing since August 2014. Saudi Arabia backed the Yemeni government in 2015, leading a coalition of states conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis on its behalf.
Saudi Arabia proposed a widespread United Nations-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen in March that was welcomed by the United States but has been rejected by the Houthis.
