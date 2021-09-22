Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two

Reverse Psychology: Fake Funeral Home in US Promoted Vaccine Shots
A North Caroline advertising agency has taken the meaning of the phrase "thinking outside the box" to action with a stunt campaign on Covid-19 vaccination.
us, vaccination, vaccines, covid-19

14:28 GMT 22.09.2021
© Photo : PixabayA coffin
A coffin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Popular comments
Yes, all Americans deserve the jab.
RRokenbok
22 September, 17:59 GMT
