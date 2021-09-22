Reverse Psychology: Fake Funeral Home in US Promoted Vaccine Shots

Locals saw a black truck on the streets of Charlotte over the weekend, bearing an anti-vaccination message. The sponsor for the message appeared to be the “Wilmore Funeral Home”. The ad campaign was created by a local agency Boone Oakley, which admitted being behind the marketing stunt.The Wilmore Funeral Home does not exist, however the web address on the ad actually works and leads to a landing page encouraging people to get vaccinated at local StarMed Health Clinics. About 63% of adults in North Carolina are full vaccinated and over 65% have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
