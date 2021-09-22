https://sputniknews.com/20210922/rec-group-support-for-kamaz-export-projects-to-exceed-20-billion-rubles--1089310194.html

REC Group Support for Kamaz Export Projects to Exceed 20 Billion Rubles

REC Group Support for Kamaz Export Projects to Exceed 20 Billion Rubles

Moscow (Sputnik) – As part of the high-tech products export support programme, JSC “EXIMBANK of Russia” with insurance coverage provided by the Export... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

By the end of this year, the total amount of financial support provided by EXIAR to JSC for the entire period of cooperation will exceed 20 billion rubles, the Russian Export Centre reports.“The first loan has already been disbursed under the new, already ninth loan contract with JSC Kamaz. REC funds export deliveries of Kamaz trucks to key regions. Thus, 70 percent of the company's total exports go to the CIS countries and 30% to other countries,” the report reads.“We have a long-standing and solid relationship with the Kamaz group. We have been cooperating since 2011 when EXIAR was founded. It is very important for us to provide maximum comprehensive support for the export activities of the Kamaz group, which not only exports finished products, but being a global player, has projects on localisation of production in target foreign markets,” added Nikita Gusakov, senior vice-president of REC and CEO of EXIAR.“We deeply appreciate our cooperation and our long-standing partnership with the companies of the REC Group. The support of REC, EXIAR and EXIMBANK has certainly enabled us to develop our export activities more and more efficiently over the years. The support we receive ensures that our needs are met at all export stages, including the creation of new export-oriented products and entry into new markets, as well as the production cycle, delivery process and further service support. The key role played by the REC Group in the successful development of machine-building exports and Russian industrial export, in general, is self-evident,” commented Andrey Maksimov, deputy general director , financial director of JSC Kamaz.

