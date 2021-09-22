Poland's PGNiG Says Received Right to Take Part in Certification of Nord Stream 2 Operator

"The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur, BNetzA) has granted Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA and its German subsidiary - PGNiG Supply & Trading GmbH participation in the certification proceedings for Nord Stream 2," the company said.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish oil and gas company PGNiG announced that it received the right to participate in the certification procedure for the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and during it will prove that Nord Stream 2 AG is not suitable as an independent operator.
"PGNiG SA and PST GmbH are of the opinion that Nord Stream 2 AG does not meet the formal and substantive requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator (ITO). Moreover, both companies argue that a positive decision of the BNetzA would put at risk the security of supply of the EU and Member States," it added.