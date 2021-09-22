Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/pentagon-says-aware-of-reports-of-poor-conditions-at-military-base-housing-afghans-1089318328.html
Pentagon Says Aware of Reports of Poor Conditions at Military Base Housing Afghans
Pentagon Says Aware of Reports of Poor Conditions at Military Base Housing Afghans
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday that they are aware of reports of poor conditions and lack of... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
afghanistan
pentagon
us withdrawal
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
Media reports and lawmakers over the last several days have alleged poor conditions including lack of food, harassment by the Afghan men on the base, and inadequate shelter for the upcoming winter months.Kirby added that it is the Department of Defense’s responsibility to provide the Afghan evacuees with safe and secure housing as well as adequate food, water, and recreational resources.
afghanistan, pentagon, us withdrawal

Pentagon Says Aware of Reports of Poor Conditions at Military Base Housing Afghans

23:15 GMT 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday that they are aware of reports of poor conditions and lack of supplies at US Army base Fort McCoy, which is one of several locations temporarily housing evacuated Afghans.
Media reports and lawmakers over the last several days have alleged poor conditions including lack of food, harassment by the Afghan men on the base, and inadequate shelter for the upcoming winter months.

“We’re certainly aware of these reports, and we take it very seriously… I know of no specific request today to conduct an investigation, but the Secretary [Lloyd Austin] is certainly mindful of the reports, and he’s comfortable that General [Glen] Van Herck, the Northern Command Commander, also is mindful of these issues and will continue to work closely with our interagency partners to alleviate any concerns there might be,” Kirby said.

Kirby added that it is the Department of Defense’s responsibility to provide the Afghan evacuees with safe and secure housing as well as adequate food, water, and recreational resources.
© 2021 Sputnik.
