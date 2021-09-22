Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/pele-cheers-up-fans-by-posting-video-of-him-riding-exercycle-in-hospital-1089286955.html
Pele Cheers Up Fans by Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle in Hospital
Pele Cheers Up Fans by Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle in Hospital
Pele Hopes to Be Discharged From Hospital Soon While Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle
2021-09-22T03:14+0000
2021-09-22T03:14+0000
world
surgery
recovery
ex-footballer
pele
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19448/69/194486967_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_bcd569d91ff67c8f3286782024ad92b3.jpg
Pele expressed on Tuesday his hope to return home soon from the hospital following a serious surgery, carried out earlier this month.“Friends, I send this video that my wife made today, to share my joy with you. I am surrounded by affection and encouragement to feel a little better every day. Cycling like that, I'll be back to Santos soon, don't you think?” he wrote on his Instagram on Tuesday.Media reported on 10 September that the iconic footballer was in the intensive care unit at Albert Einstein hospital after undergoing surgery, but was on the mend. On September 14, it was announced that Pele had been transferred to a regular ward. Three days later, the ex-footballer was transferred back to the intensive care unit due to shortness of breath.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19448/69/194486967_107:0:1244:853_1920x0_80_0_0_d839e5a2f7ba37c8ad6ed14b7b17f1b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, surgery, recovery, ex-footballer, pele, viral

Pele Cheers Up Fans by Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle in Hospital

03:14 GMT 22.09.2021
© Flickr / Patrick Szymshek Szaferman BenegonePele
Pele - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© Flickr / Patrick Szymshek Szaferman Benegone
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Brazilian Football legend and three-time world champion Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his colon, discovered after a medical examination.
Pele expressed on Tuesday his hope to return home soon from the hospital following a serious surgery, carried out earlier this month.
“Friends, I send this video that my wife made today, to share my joy with you. I am surrounded by affection and encouragement to feel a little better every day. Cycling like that, I'll be back to Santos soon, don't you think?” he wrote on his Instagram on Tuesday.
Media reported on 10 September that the iconic footballer was in the intensive care unit at Albert Einstein hospital after undergoing surgery, but was on the mend. On September 14, it was announced that Pele had been transferred to a regular ward. Three days later, the ex-footballer was transferred back to the intensive care unit due to shortness of breath.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTA Sigh That Tells It All: Golden Retriever Wants Attention
04:28 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
04:11 GMTFlorida Gov. Orders All State Agencies to Search for Laundrie After Petito's Remains Confirmed
03:43 GMT'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein
03:33 GMTGOP Politicians Stand by US Border Patrol After Claims They 'Whipped' Refugees at Rio Grande River
03:14 GMTPele Cheers Up Fans by Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle in Hospital
03:07 GMTAxis of Resistance Killed US, Israeli Commanders in Revenge for Soleimani's Assassination - Report
02:56 GMTPolitical Capital & GOP in His ’Grip’: Trump ’Wants Back’ in 2024, Journos Say
01:43 GMTIRGC Chief: Iran No Longer Sees US as Threat - Report
01:18 GMTChinese Covid Vaccines Reach 100 Nations, But WHO Warns Africa Still Short 470 Million Shots in 2021
01:04 GMTAwkward Moment as White House Staff Cuts Off Biden-Johnson Meeting in Mid-Sentence
00:20 GMTVideo: Military Jet Intercepts Small Aircraft Over NYC in the Middle of UN General Assembly
00:19 GMTPark Ranger ‘Implored’ Gabby Petito to Distance Herself From Toxic Relationship With Brian Laundrie
YesterdayVideos: 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Southeastern Australia
YesterdayPro-Reunification Candidate Chang Ya-chung Edges Ahead as Chairman Election in Taiwan’s KMT Nears
YesterdayTexas Governor Vows to Prevent Del Rio Migrant Surge Disaster From Being Replicated
YesterdayUber’s Business Model Faces Threat After Legal Setback Across Europe
YesterdayUS Lawsuit Challenges Alliance of 2 Airlines for Stifling Competition
YesterdayTaliban Say No Al-Qaeda Members Present in Afghanistan
YesterdayJoe Biden Faces Backlash Over Inept UN Speech