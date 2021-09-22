Pele Cheers Up Fans by Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle in Hospital

Pele expressed on Tuesday his hope to return home soon from the hospital following a serious surgery, carried out earlier this month.“Friends, I send this video that my wife made today, to share my joy with you. I am surrounded by affection and encouragement to feel a little better every day. Cycling like that, I'll be back to Santos soon, don't you think?” he wrote on his Instagram on Tuesday.Media reported on 10 September that the iconic footballer was in the intensive care unit at Albert Einstein hospital after undergoing surgery, but was on the mend. On September 14, it was announced that Pele had been transferred to a regular ward. Three days later, the ex-footballer was transferred back to the intensive care unit due to shortness of breath.
