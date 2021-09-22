Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/pandemic-times-indias-healthcare-adopts-cloud-computing-12-mln-consultations-clocked--1089263166.html
Pandemic Times: India's Healthcare Adopts Cloud Computing, 12 Mln Consultations Clocked
Pandemic Times: India's Healthcare Adopts Cloud Computing, 12 Mln Consultations Clocked
Since the pandemic struck last year, hospitals in India have shut down outpatient services departments catering to non-COVID ailments, and it was feared that... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T11:07+0000
2021-09-22T11:07+0000
delhi
india
hospital
telemedicine
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089274215_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_b2c95bec2560f6ccd4fa9b1181deef86.jpg
India developed its own cloud-based platform to provide healthcare services during the pandemic, which has clocked a staggering 12 million consultations in the year since its launch.The federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday revealed that the National Telemedicine Service – dubbed "eSanjeevani" – serves 90,000 people on a daily basis across the country, signalling its widespread use by patients and specialists. eSanjeevani comprises two different platforms - the first one has been developed to let patients receive doctor's advice remotely, while another, used at the Ayushman Bharat Health, and Wellness centres (AB-HWC), facilitates doctor-to-doctor consultations.AB-HWC, first implemented in the state of Andhra Pradesh, has completed about 6,700,000 consultations since it was rolled out in November 2019. In April 2020, when all the outpatient services departments were shut down during the nationwide lockdown on account of the pandemic, the government launched telemedicine service for patients to obtain a doctors' consultation. "eSanjeevani has rapidly shaped up to be the country's largest and most popular amenity," the ministry said in a statement. The Health Ministry's statement highlighted that the telemedicine facility is plugging the digital divide which exists in urban and rural India. It is addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists at the ground-level while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary level hospitals. According to Dr. Rohit Shukla, an assistant professor at a reputable government hospital in the city of Chandigarh, people living in the bigger cities in India have better healthcare facilities at their disposal than those living in the rural areas and villages. "With the government integrating all the hospitals for the telemedicine project on account of the pandemic, those living in far flung areas are also now able to get consultations from the best doctors online," he told Sputnik on Tuesday. It is the digital conversion of medical records, charts, X-rays, histopathology slides and medical procedures that is being valued the most by doctors as these can be easily shared by patients and attendants at any point of time. Digital medical records are also helping doctors reduce the time they take in extending treatment to patients. Earlier, patients physically carried the results of medical tests for doctors' examinations in OPDs, which inexorably delayed treatment and reduced its effectiveness. For the patients, the telemedicine service has been a boon, as they are spared the necessity of making trips to government hospitals when they seek something as basic as an appointment to get a diagnostic test done. "My father was diagnosed with cancer last year. Since all the hospitals' OPDs were shut, we panicked," Savita Sikri, a government employee in Haryana state, told Sputnik."But the online mode of seeking treatment really worked as we got all the appointments online and could complete radiation therapy treatment in a most effective manner," she added. Seeing the huge success of the telemedicine services, the ministry said that as a measure of planning for another wave of COVID19 infections, an attempt is being made to augment the number of consultations to half a million patients every day.
delhi
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089274215_222:0:2951:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_40c867ef5908642c8e47f80f0da677b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delhi, india, hospital, telemedicine, india

Pandemic Times: India's Healthcare Adopts Cloud Computing, 12 Mln Consultations Clocked

11:07 GMT 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURIWomen wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2021
Women wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
Subscribe
Since the pandemic struck last year, hospitals in India have shut down outpatient services departments catering to non-COVID ailments, and it was feared that the heavily crowded clinics would act as super-spreader centres. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has successfully switched to digital healthcare delivery.
India developed its own cloud-based platform to provide healthcare services during the pandemic, which has clocked a staggering 12 million consultations in the year since its launch.
The federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday revealed that the National Telemedicine Service – dubbed "eSanjeevani" – serves 90,000 people on a daily basis across the country, signalling its widespread use by patients and specialists.
eSanjeevani comprises two different platforms - the first one has been developed to let patients receive doctor's advice remotely, while another, used at the Ayushman Bharat Health, and Wellness centres (AB-HWC), facilitates doctor-to-doctor consultations.
AB-HWC, first implemented in the state of Andhra Pradesh, has completed about 6,700,000 consultations since it was rolled out in November 2019.
In April 2020, when all the outpatient services departments were shut down during the nationwide lockdown on account of the pandemic, the government launched telemedicine service for patients to obtain a doctors' consultation.
"eSanjeevani has rapidly shaped up to be the country's largest and most popular amenity," the ministry said in a statement.
The Health Ministry's statement highlighted that the telemedicine facility is plugging the digital divide which exists in urban and rural India. It is addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists at the ground-level while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary level hospitals.
According to Dr. Rohit Shukla, an assistant professor at a reputable government hospital in the city of Chandigarh, people living in the bigger cities in India have better healthcare facilities at their disposal than those living in the rural areas and villages.
"With the government integrating all the hospitals for the telemedicine project on account of the pandemic, those living in far flung areas are also now able to get consultations from the best doctors online," he told Sputnik on Tuesday.
It is the digital conversion of medical records, charts, X-rays, histopathology slides and medical procedures that is being valued the most by doctors as these can be easily shared by patients and attendants at any point of time. Digital medical records are also helping doctors reduce the time they take in extending treatment to patients.
Earlier, patients physically carried the results of medical tests for doctors' examinations in OPDs, which inexorably delayed treatment and reduced its effectiveness.

"Online mode is much more sorted. I am able to give more time and quality time to the patient, have all his medical records in one place and give better treatment," Dr. Ramesh Verma, a senior medical specialist, told Sputnik.

For the patients, the telemedicine service has been a boon, as they are spared the necessity of making trips to government hospitals when they seek something as basic as an appointment to get a diagnostic test done.
"My father was diagnosed with cancer last year. Since all the hospitals' OPDs were shut, we panicked," Savita Sikri, a government employee in Haryana state, told Sputnik.
"But the online mode of seeking treatment really worked as we got all the appointments online and could complete radiation therapy treatment in a most effective manner," she added.
Seeing the huge success of the telemedicine services, the ministry said that as a measure of planning for another wave of COVID19 infections, an attempt is being made to augment the number of consultations to half a million patients every day.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTEcoHealth Alliance, DARPA Toyed With Infecting Wild Chinese Bats With Covid, Leaked Docs Allege
12:17 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Makes Him World's Highest-Paid Footballer
12:11 GMTUS House Passes Bill Compensating 'Victims' of Enigmatic 'Havana Syndrome'
12:07 GMTMacron, Biden to Hold Talks on Wednesday to Clarify Details of Australia's Decision on Submarines
11:57 GMTSudanese Authorities Lack Mandate to Sign Naval Base Agreement With Russia, Minister Says
11:44 GMTCanada Unlikely to See Another Snap Vote After Trudeau's Failed Bid to Win Majority
11:26 GMTBiblical Story of Sodom Likely Inspired by 'Cosmic Airburst' Bigger Than Tunguska Blast, Study Says
11:10 GMTUS 'Era of War Over'?
11:07 GMTPandemic Times: India's Healthcare Adopts Cloud Computing, 12 Mln Consultations Clocked
10:55 GMTAll Participants of Sudan Coup Detained, Will Stand Trial, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
10:51 GMTDonald Trump Sues NYT, Niece Mary Over ‘Insidious Plot’ Behind 2018 ‘Dubious Tax Schemes’ Story
10:48 GMTDriver of Zelensky's Aide Shefir Undergoing Leg Surgery, Report Says
10:34 GMTKremlin Regrets Erdogan's Claims About Crimea's 'Annexation' on Eve of Sochi Summit
10:18 GMTThe Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators
10:15 GMTStrong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua
10:14 GMTHollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57
09:58 GMTRussian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
09:49 GMT'Hardest Decision of My Life': Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her 'Darkest Secret'
09:18 GMTZuckerberg Reportedly Approved Using News Feed to Push Pro-Facebook Coverage in Image-Reshaping Bid
08:59 GMTPakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says