Number of People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting Climbs to 43, Health Ministry Says
Number of People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting Climbs to 43, Health Ministry Says

06:41 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 06:48 GMT 22.09.2021)
© Sputnik /  / Go to the photo bankEmployees of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry prepare to transfer people injured during the shooting at Perm university to the hospital from the Vnukovo International airport, outside Moscow, Russia. A student opened fire on Monday at Perm State National Research University
Employees of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry prepare to transfer people injured during the shooting at Perm university to the hospital from the Vnukovo International airport, outside Moscow, Russia. A student opened fire on Monday at Perm State National Research University - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© Sputnik /
/
Go to the photo bank
YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in the recent shooting in Russia's Perm State University reached 43, all of them are in satisfactory condition except for the attacker, the regional health ministry said on Wednesday.
"As of now, there are 43 injured people ... Of these, 12 people remain in three hospitals in Perm. Only one person, the shooter himself, is in critical condition ... All the hospital patients and those receiving outpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition," the regional health ministry's spokeswoman told the regional government.
The student who opened fire on the campus of a university in Russia's Perm and killed six people earlier this week had part of his lower leg amputated and is in critical condition, the regional health ministry said.
"He is in an extremely serious condition. A part of his lower leg was amputated last night. His condition is unstable and critical," the regional health ministry's spokeswoman told the regional government.
The attacker resisted the police during the detention and was later hospitalized with a wound.
The Russian Investigative Committee brought murder charges against the shooter.
