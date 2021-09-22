Number of People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting Climbs to 43, Health Ministry Says

"As of now, there are 43 injured people ... Of these, 12 people remain in three hospitals in Perm. Only one person, the shooter himself, is in critical condition ... All the hospital patients and those receiving outpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition," the regional health ministry's spokeswoman told the regional government.The student who opened fire on the campus of a university in Russia's Perm and killed six people earlier this week had part of his lower leg amputated and is in critical condition, the regional health ministry said.The attacker resisted the police during the detention and was later hospitalized with a wound.The Russian Investigative Committee brought murder charges against the shooter.
YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in the recent shooting in Russia's Perm State University reached 43, all of them are in satisfactory condition except for the attacker, the regional health ministry said on Wednesday.
"As of now, there are 43 injured people ... Of these, 12 people remain in three hospitals in Perm. Only one person, the shooter himself, is in critical condition ... All the hospital patients and those receiving outpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition," the regional health ministry's spokeswoman told the regional government.
"He is in an extremely serious condition. A part of his lower leg was amputated last night. His condition is unstable and critical," the regional health ministry's spokeswoman told the regional government.
The Russian Investigative Committee brought murder charges against the shooter.