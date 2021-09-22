Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/nothing-new-on-that-bill-gates-brushes-off-question-about-his-dinners-with-epstein-1089288046.html
'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein
'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein
Bill Gates Avoids Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein, Saying Again He ‘Regrets’
2021-09-22T03:43+0000
2021-09-22T03:43+0000
bill gates
us
jeffrey epstein
sex trafficking
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096736_0:0:3639:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2790525e9809bb52366e5cdbbe2d2a83.jpg
Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates struggled to reply when asked on Tuesday by PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff about his meetings with Epstein."What did you know about him when you were meeting with him, as you said yourself, in the hopes of raising money?" she asked.The billionaire repeated what he has said previously, noting that he regrets the meetings but at the time he was focused on the support for the foundation he hoped to receive from the banker.When Woodruff noted that the “dinners” took place over several years, Gates said again that he “regrets having those dinners."After Epstein was detained and accused of sex trafficking in July 2019, Gates said that their communication was not as close as reports suggest. The Microsoft founder told the Wall Street Journal in September 2019 that he and Epstein had no business relationship or friendship.Nevertheless, reports claim they were in contact as Gates was said to have traveled by Epstein’s private plane and visited his Manhattan house.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096736_730:0:3461:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61479935fe986b3fc6646123a33e6ce4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill gates, us, jeffrey epstein, sex trafficking

'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein

03:43 GMT 22.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL COHENBill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL COHEN
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Tech mogul and Microsoft founder Bill Gates came under scrutiny after reports about his alleged friendship with the disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Gates has repeatedly denied having any business or political ties with Epstein, but speculation and rumors persist.
Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates struggled to reply when asked on Tuesday by PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff about his meetings with Epstein.
"What did you know about him when you were meeting with him, as you said yourself, in the hopes of raising money?" she asked.
The billionaire repeated what he has said previously, noting that he regrets the meetings but at the time he was focused on the support for the foundation he hoped to receive from the banker.
"He had relationships with people he said, you know, would give to global health, which is an interest I have. You know, not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction," he noted. "Those meetings were a mistake. They didn't result in what he purported and I cut them off. You know, that goes back a long time ago now, so there's nothing new on that."
When Woodruff noted that the “dinners” took place over several years, Gates said again that he “regrets having those dinners."

“There's nothing, absolutely nothing new on that,” he added.

After Epstein was detained and accused of sex trafficking in July 2019, Gates said that their communication was not as close as reports suggest. The Microsoft founder told the Wall Street Journal in September 2019 that he and Epstein had no business relationship or friendship.
Nevertheless, reports claim they were in contact as Gates was said to have traveled by Epstein’s private plane and visited his Manhattan house.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTA Sigh That Tells It All: Golden Retriever Wants Attention
04:28 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
04:11 GMTFlorida Gov. Orders All State Agencies to Search for Laundrie After Petito's Remains Confirmed
03:43 GMT'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein
03:33 GMTGOP Politicians Stand by US Border Patrol After Claims They 'Whipped' Refugees at Rio Grande River
03:14 GMTPele Cheers Up Fans by Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle in Hospital
03:07 GMTAxis of Resistance Killed US, Israeli Commanders in Revenge for Soleimani's Assassination - Report
02:56 GMTPolitical Capital & GOP in His ’Grip’: Trump ’Wants Back’ in 2024, Journos Say
01:43 GMTIRGC Chief: Iran No Longer Sees US as Threat - Report
01:18 GMTChinese Covid Vaccines Reach 100 Nations, But WHO Warns Africa Still Short 470 Million Shots in 2021
01:04 GMTAwkward Moment as White House Staff Cuts Off Biden-Johnson Meeting in Mid-Sentence
00:20 GMTVideo: Military Jet Intercepts Small Aircraft Over NYC in the Middle of UN General Assembly
00:19 GMTPark Ranger ‘Implored’ Gabby Petito to Distance Herself From Toxic Relationship With Brian Laundrie
YesterdayVideos: 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Southeastern Australia
YesterdayPro-Reunification Candidate Chang Ya-chung Edges Ahead as Chairman Election in Taiwan’s KMT Nears
YesterdayTexas Governor Vows to Prevent Del Rio Migrant Surge Disaster From Being Replicated
YesterdayUber’s Business Model Faces Threat After Legal Setback Across Europe
YesterdayUS Lawsuit Challenges Alliance of 2 Airlines for Stifling Competition
YesterdayTaliban Say No Al-Qaeda Members Present in Afghanistan
YesterdayJoe Biden Faces Backlash Over Inept UN Speech