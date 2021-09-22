Moscow Refutes Polish Claims About Nord Stream 2 Impact on Gas Price Spike, Source Says

"I would like to remind that we began building the Nord Stream 2 when the gas price level was different," the source said, commenting on Morawiecki's statement.The construction was being finalized when prices were "almost negative," the source recalled.Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed the belief that the Nord Stream 2 construction provoked the rise in global gas prices. The minister also admitted that Poland opposes the Nord Stream 2, as project implementation does not meet Warsaw's interests.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On September 10, Russia's Gazprom announced that the project was completed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is calling on Poland to "cool down" its assessments of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline's influence on the global gas prices, since linking pipeline construction to the price surge is just nonsense, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"I would like to remind that we began building the Nord Stream 2 when the gas price level was different," the source said, commenting on Morawiecki's statement.
The construction was being finalized when prices were "almost negative," the source recalled.
"And now that the prices are surging, a 'new' push factor appears, the Nord Stream 2. Well, this is nothing but nonsense ... Our Polish friends should cool down," the source continued.
Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed the belief that the Nord Stream 2 construction provoked the rise in global gas prices. The minister also admitted that Poland opposes the Nord Stream 2, as project implementation does not meet Warsaw's interests.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On September 10, Russia's Gazprom announced that the project was completed.