LNA Commander Haftar Instructs Col. Gen. al-Nazuri to Act LNA Head for Next 3 Months

"Col. Gen. Abdulrazzak al-Nazuri is appointed acting commander ... for a period of three months, from 09/23/2021 to 12/24/2021," Haftar's order is given in the text.This comes ahead of the presidential elections in Libya scheduled for 24 December. However, Haftar has not yet announced his intention to take part in them. Since the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed in 2011, Libyan factions have been engaged in a civil war. The UN-recognised Tripoli government under Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, known as the Government of National Accord (GNA), has been fighting against the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by General Khalifa Haftar. In March, international mediation efforts resulted in the creation of a Libyan Government of National Unity aimed at leading the country to the elections.
