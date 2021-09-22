Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/labor-and-climate-change-reproductive-rights-under-attack-tackling-the-opioid-epidemic-1089280623.html
Labor and Climate Change; Reproductive Rights Under Attack; Tackling the Opioid Epidemic
Biden addresses the climate crisis in UN speech. How empowering workers could help the fight against climate change. 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
Dan Kovalik, author and human rights and labor lawyer, talks to us about the intersection of labor and climate change, and how extreme weather is affecting the U.S. where workers are forced to work in dangerous and unhealthy conditions. We also talk about how empowering federal oversight agencies and worker unionization could alleviate working conditions and work in tandem with other policies to mitigate the effects of climate change.China Dickerson, political strategist and National Political Director for Forward Majority, talks to us about news that U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a major abortion case that could ultimately cut off abortion access in dozens of states, what this means for reproductive rights, the intersection between culture, religion and white supremacy in these decisions, and how these restrictions will particularly harm black and brown communities.Dr. Sheila Vakharia, deputy director of research and academic engagement for the Drug Policy Alliance, joins us to talk about how the Biden administration is trying to reach a middle ground on how to confront the opioid epidemic and drawing fire in the process from across the ideological spectrum, and how harm reduction approaches to the epidemic will yield better results than another drug war.Kristine Hendrix, member of the board for Second Chances, which deals with incarcerated individuals and those recently released, contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, and treasurer for Carla Coffee Wright for U.S. Senate, talks to us about cities implementing universal basic income programs and whether they are enough to keep people out of poverty, vaccine mandates, and the impact of COVID-19 on child care workers and the children they look over.Pam McKinnon, theater director, artistic director for the American Conservatory Theater, and executive board member of Stage Directors and Choreographers, talks to us about the play “Toni Stone”, about first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, the first woman to play professionally in a men’s league, and the importance of telling these often neglected stories.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
poverty, religion, u.s. supreme court, abortion, united nations general assembly, climate change, mississippi, theater, drug war, baseball, white supremacy, radio sputnik, opioids, political misfits, covid-19, аудио, radio

Labor and Climate Change; Reproductive Rights Under Attack; Tackling the Opioid Epidemic

09:16 GMT 22.09.2021
Labor and Climate Change; Reproductive Rights Under Attack; Tackling the Opioid Epidemic
Biden addresses the climate crisis in UN speech. How empowering workers could help the fight against climate change.
Dan Kovalik, author and human rights and labor lawyer, talks to us about the intersection of labor and climate change, and how extreme weather is affecting the U.S. where workers are forced to work in dangerous and unhealthy conditions. We also talk about how empowering federal oversight agencies and worker unionization could alleviate working conditions and work in tandem with other policies to mitigate the effects of climate change.
China Dickerson, political strategist and National Political Director for Forward Majority, talks to us about news that U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a major abortion case that could ultimately cut off abortion access in dozens of states, what this means for reproductive rights, the intersection between culture, religion and white supremacy in these decisions, and how these restrictions will particularly harm black and brown communities.
Dr. Sheila Vakharia, deputy director of research and academic engagement for the Drug Policy Alliance, joins us to talk about how the Biden administration is trying to reach a middle ground on how to confront the opioid epidemic and drawing fire in the process from across the ideological spectrum, and how harm reduction approaches to the epidemic will yield better results than another drug war.
Kristine Hendrix, member of the board for Second Chances, which deals with incarcerated individuals and those recently released, contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, and treasurer for Carla Coffee Wright for U.S. Senate, talks to us about cities implementing universal basic income programs and whether they are enough to keep people out of poverty, vaccine mandates, and the impact of COVID-19 on child care workers and the children they look over.
Pam McKinnon, theater director, artistic director for the American Conservatory Theater, and executive board member of Stage Directors and Choreographers, talks to us about the play “Toni Stone”, about first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, the first woman to play professionally in a men’s league, and the importance of telling these often neglected stories.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
