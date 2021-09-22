Registration was successful!
It's Massage Time: Bulldog Scratches Buddy's Back
It's Massage Time: Bulldog Scratches Buddy's Back
Do you remember that moment when you BADLY need to scratch your back but the spot is not within the reach of your hand and only another person could help? 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
A hilarious video has been doing the rounds on social media and has earned more than 117,000 'likes' on Instagram in just a week.It shows two dogs, a small one and a big one, lying in bed with their owner who filmed the small one scratching its buddy's back furiously.Some of the viewers were quick to suggest their captions:😂😂😂 I need a friend like that!! ❤️❤️❤️I lovea harder🥳
A hilarious video has been doing the rounds on social media and has earned more than 117,000 'likes' on Instagram in just a week.
It shows two dogs, a small one and a big one, lying in bed with their owner who filmed the small one scratching its buddy's back furiously.
Some of the viewers were quick to suggest their captions:
😂😂😂 I need a friend like that!! ❤️❤️❤️