Hollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57
Hollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57
Best known for his roles as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, Willie Garson has passed away at the age of 57.
Garson's son, Nathen, shared a farewell message on Instagram on Tuesday night. "You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared your love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it," he wrote. Garson's colleagues took to social media to express their feelings regarding the loss; actress Cynthina Nixon, who plays the role of Miranda Hobbes in the Sex and the City series, said Garson was "endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life."Willie Garson has appeared in over 75 films and more than 300 TV episodes.
Hollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57

10:14 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 22.09.2021)
Best known for his roles as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, Willie Garson has passed away at the age of 57.
Garson's son, Nathen, shared a farewell message on Instagram on Tuesday night.
"You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it," he wrote.
Garson's colleagues took to social media to express their feelings regarding the loss; actress Cynthina Nixon, who plays the role of Miranda Hobbes in the Sex and the City series, said Garson was "endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life."
Willie Garson has appeared in over 75 films and more than 300 TV episodes.
