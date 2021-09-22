https://sputniknews.com/20210922/haitian-immigrant-crisis-on-southern-us-border-intensifies-bidens-un-speech-1089287453.html

Haitian Immigrant Crisis on Southern US Border Intensifies; Biden's UN Speech

Haitian Immigrant Crisis on Southern US Border Intensifies; Biden's UN Speech

In the shadow of a humiliating exit from Afghanistan, a murderous drone strike in Kabul, and a diplomatic row with Paris, President Joe Biden gave a speech at... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-22T09:32+0000

2021-09-22T09:32+0000

2021-09-22T09:32+0000

nikolai patrushev

crimea

raytheon

israel

frank kendall

nato

radio sputnik

the critical hour

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089287237_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_6c179c88ee385457b6c34ac019df0489.png

Haitian Immigrant Crisis on Southern US Border Intensifies; Biden's UN Speech In the shadow of a humiliating exit from Afghanistan, a murderous drone strike in Kabul, and a diplomatic row with Paris, President Joe Biden gave a speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning in New York.

Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, joins us to discuss the Haitian immigrant crisis. President Biden is struggling to find the right message regarding the Haitian immigrant crisis on the southern US border. Meanwhile, some Haitian officials are demanding a humanitarian moratorium on deporting the immigrants until the political crisis and earthquake response can be brought under control.Professor Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University and activist with Pivot to Peace, joins us to discuss China. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, the latest Raytheon employee to rise to the top of the military establishment in Washington, has said that his focus is on China and intends to see that considerably more money is spent to address his concerns. Observers and anti-war activists argue that this is merely another example of the war profiteering and corruption surrounding the US Empire's military machine.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer joins us to discuss Biden's UN speech. In the shadow of a humiliating exit from Afghanistan, a murderous drone strike in Kabul, and a diplomatic row with Paris, President Joe Biden gave a speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning in New York. Biden reiterated US imperial rhetoric about leading the world against non-democratic nations.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss AUKUS. Russian Security Council Chief Nikolai Patrushev argues that the new US, UK, and Australia alliance known as "AUKUS" is aimed directly at Russia and China. Also, North Korea is reacting to AUKUS with anger, and some analysts believe that the move will drive the small nuclear nation directly into the Chinese military and political orbit.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russian election. United Russia, the political party that is the political home of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has retained power in the latest election. The US empire and its vassal states are positing that the election is illegitimate and arguing that the Russian annexation of Crimea invalidates the results of the entire electoral process.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO expansion. In another dangerous expansion of NATO troops, the US Congress is moving to put more troops on the border of Russia. While some security analysts suspect that the move is for domestic purposes, the presence of US troops along with the constant regime change rhetoric coming out of US think tanks could be enough to spark a Russian response and create a disaster.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the US empire. Patrick Lawrence has penned an excellent article in Consortium News in which he revisits the Cold War and explains how this one is similar. Lawrence writes "It is the U.S. that has assiduously sought to kindle Cold War II, just as it, and not the Soviet Union, was responsible for starting Cold War I."Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Miko Peled's latest Mintpress news article discusses the Israeli long-term move to change the foundational story of the Palestinian people in their homeland. Peled says that the narrative change has been an effective tool for Zionists to convince the world to forgive their horrendous crimes against the Palestinian populace.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

nikolai patrushev, crimea, raytheon, israel, frank kendall, nato, radio sputnik, the critical hour, aukus, аудио, radio