LIVE: Merkel, Kramp-Karrenbauer Pay Tribute to German Soldiers Who Participated in Afghanistan Evacuation

German Energy Ministry Believes Russia Fulfilling Gas Supplies Obligations
German Energy Ministry Believes Russia Fulfilling Gas Supplies Obligations
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Russia is complying with its obligations under the contracts for gas supplies to Europe, the price spike is associated with many factors...
"According to our information, Russia complies with the existing supply agreements," Ungrad said at a briefing.The spokeswoman mentioned "a tough winter", "market changes", "increased demand for gas" and "fires in Siberia" among factors affecting prices.The German Energy Ministry monitors the developments but believes that the market and enterprises should react, according to the spokeswoman.
German Energy Ministry Believes Russia Fulfilling Gas Supplies Obligations

12:45 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 22.09.2021)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Russia is complying with its obligations under the contracts for gas supplies to Europe, the price spike is associated with many factors, the German Energy Ministry's spokeswoman, Susanne Ungrad, said on Wednesday amid claims that Moscow is putting influence on the market to speed up Nord Stream 2 pipeline commissioning.
"According to our information, Russia complies with the existing supply agreements," Ungrad said at a briefing.
The spokeswoman mentioned "a tough winter", "market changes", "increased demand for gas" and "fires in Siberia" among factors affecting prices.
"We are not aware of any deliberate disregard for the existing contracts," Ungrad assured.
The German Energy Ministry monitors the developments but believes that the market and enterprises should react, according to the spokeswoman.
