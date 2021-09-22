Flash on Jupiter Possibly Caused by 'Alien Bomb,' Blogger Says

After a strange bright flash spotted on Jupiter this month by amateur astronomers fuelled talk of a possible collision event, blogger Scott C. Waring has peddled his own theory.Pointing to the video that appears to depict said Jovian flash, Waring argued that while it may have been a meteor, he sees “no sign of a meteor incoming, no tail, no glowing from hitting Jupiter's atmosphere."He then went on to suggest that “the explosion seems to come from the planet itself” and that it might have been some kind of bomb rather than a “meteor from space.”He even speculated that Jupiter might be inhabited and that the planet’s clouds "could very well be from such detonations across its surface."Those commenting on the video Waring included in his blog post, however, have cast doubt over his theory, while several users praised the efforts of Jose Luis Pereira, amateur astronomer from Brazil who spotted the flash and uploaded the video in question on YouTube.
After a strange bright flash spotted on Jupiter this month by amateur astronomers fuelled talk of a possible collision event, blogger Scott C. Waring has peddled his own theory.
Pointing to the video that appears to depict said Jovian flash, Waring argued that while it may have been a meteor, he sees “no sign of a meteor incoming, no tail, no glowing from hitting Jupiter's atmosphere."
He then went on to suggest that “the explosion seems to come from the planet itself” and that it might have been some kind of bomb rather than a “meteor from space.”
"I believe that an alien bomb of some type has detonated, or some high tech energy buildings similar to our nuclear reactors, but far more advanced with an energy we cannot yet comprehend has exploded," Waring wrote on his blog.
He even speculated that Jupiter might be inhabited and that the planet’s clouds "could very well be from such detonations across its surface."
"Are they are (sic!) war? Or are the detonations an accident?" Waring mused. "Only one way to find out...is to travel there."
Those commenting on the video Waring included in his blog post, however, have cast doubt over his theory, while several users praised the efforts of Jose Luis Pereira, amateur astronomer from Brazil who spotted the flash and uploaded the video in question on YouTube.