Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/finlands-burglaries-drop-40-percent-amid-covid-19-pandemic-1089291075.html
Finland's Burglaries Drop 40 Percent Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Finland's Burglaries Drop 40 Percent Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The Finnish police identified remote work and closed borders as part of efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic as the reason behind the drop in burglaries... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T06:53+0000
2021-09-22T07:00+0000
news
europe
finland
burglary
scandinavia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089292365_0:138:2730:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_8564a679a816a6289fa7e0e14789bcd1.jpg
The number of burglaries at Finnish cottages has fallen by over 40 percent since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as many remote workers spent more time in the countryside.In some regions of the country, the drop reached 60 percent.According to Katila, an occupied residence, or the presence of neighbours, clearly reduces its attractiveness in the eyes of burglars.However, the police named other COVID-related contributing factors besides telecommuting, such as closed borders and more rigorous controls.Leif Malmberg of the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department pointed out statistics showing that the total number of crimes against property committed by foreign nationals visiting Finland declined during the pandemic.Lastly, a growing numbers of Finnish homes are nowadays equipped with some sort of electronic security system, which Hannu Tarkkio, Satakunta's managing director of security services, described as a result of a “more connected world”.“Cottages are now much better equipped in terms of electricity and telecommunications. As a result, installing a surveillance system is easier and cheaper,” he mused.The advanced security and alarm systems don't only prevent breaking and entering, but also help police solve burglaries.Since the start of the pandemic, Finland has seen a slew of restrictive measures, including bans on public life and crowded places, culminating in a lockdown, during which the entire capital area was cordoned off under police supervision.The Nordic nation of 5.5 million people has recorded 136,000 COVID-19 infections and some 1,050 deaths and has been praised for its handling of the pandemic as one of the least-affected countries in Europe.However, the pandemic also coincided with an unprecedented spike in domestic violence (including aggravated assault and even homicide), which psychologists attributed to restricted contacts with the outside world, disrupted social networks, as well as substance abuse.
https://sputniknews.com/20201120/finland-sees-unprecedented-rise-in-domestic-violence-amid-covid-19-pandemic-1081219549.html
finland
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089292365_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6661c90868a3369f62c6a00049c4c91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, finland, burglary, scandinavia, covid-19

Finland's Burglaries Drop 40 Percent Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

06:53 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 22.09.2021)
CC0 / / Finnish Houses
Finnish Houses - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The Finnish police identified remote work and closed borders as part of efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic as the reason behind the drop in burglaries, which in some parts of the coutry fell by as much as 60 percent.
The number of burglaries at Finnish cottages has fallen by over 40 percent since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as many remote workers spent more time in the countryside.
In some regions of the country, the drop reached 60 percent.

“There are definitely many reasons. One of the biggest factors is that people have been telecommuting from their cottages for the last year and a half. As a result, they spend more time in residence,” Detective Inspector Jarmo Katila of the Southwest Finland Police Department told national broadcaster Yle.

According to Katila, an occupied residence, or the presence of neighbours, clearly reduces its attractiveness in the eyes of burglars.
However, the police named other COVID-related contributing factors besides telecommuting, such as closed borders and more rigorous controls.

“Tighter border controls prevented foreign criminal elements from entering Finland,” Katila maintained.

Leif Malmberg of the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department pointed out statistics showing that the total number of crimes against property committed by foreign nationals visiting Finland declined during the pandemic.
Lastly, a growing numbers of Finnish homes are nowadays equipped with some sort of electronic security system, which Hannu Tarkkio, Satakunta's managing director of security services, described as a result of a “more connected world”.
“Cottages are now much better equipped in terms of electricity and telecommunications. As a result, installing a surveillance system is easier and cheaper,” he mused.
The advanced security and alarm systems don't only prevent breaking and entering, but also help police solve burglaries.
Since the start of the pandemic, Finland has seen a slew of restrictive measures, including bans on public life and crowded places, culminating in a lockdown, during which the entire capital area was cordoned off under police supervision.
The Nordic nation of 5.5 million people has recorded 136,000 COVID-19 infections and some 1,050 deaths and has been praised for its handling of the pandemic as one of the least-affected countries in Europe.
Domestic violence  - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2020
Finland Sees Unprecedented Rise in Domestic Violence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
20 November 2020, 06:47 GMT
However, the pandemic also coincided with an unprecedented spike in domestic violence (including aggravated assault and even homicide), which psychologists attributed to restricted contacts with the outside world, disrupted social networks, as well as substance abuse.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMTMoscow Refutes Polish Claims About Nord Stream 2 Impact on Gas Price Spike, Source Says
07:40 GMT'Thousands' of Haitian Migrants Reportedly Released in US, Undercutting Biden Admin's Expulsion Vows
07:35 GMTIndia: Traders in BJP Stronghold Go on Strike as Big Retailers Enter Jammu and Kashmir
07:08 GMTBoris Johnson Calls Joe Biden a 'Living Deity'
07:00 GMTManager, Not Players, Is the Difference at the Top of Premier League
06:54 GMTPortugal Wants to Cooperate With Russia on Economic Crises, COVID-19, Refugees, President Says
06:53 GMTFinland's Burglaries Drop 40 Percent Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
06:41 GMTNumber of People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting Climbs to 43, Health Ministry Says
06:30 GMTUN Chief Guterres Got Letter From Taliban Requesting to Join 76th Session of General Assembly
06:27 GMTEgypt Condemns Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Backs Transitional Government
06:26 GMTUK, US Agree to Keep Approach to Russia, China Based on 'Shared Values', Downing Street Says
06:18 GMTDanish PM Facing 'Minkgate' Probe Over COVID-19 Blanket Cull of Farmed Animals
06:10 GMTThe Bennett-Lapid Government's First 100 Days: What Promises Have They Broken?
05:52 GMTPowerful Earthquake in Australia Damages at Least 46 Buildings
05:42 GMTUK Reportedly Mulls Joining US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal as FTA With America Stalls
05:24 GMTBrazilian Health Minister, Who Arrived at UN, Says Contracted COVID-19
04:30 GMTA Sigh That Tells It All: Golden Retriever Wants Attention
04:28 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
04:11 GMTFlorida Gov. Orders All State Agencies to Search for Laundrie After Petito's Remains Confirmed
03:43 GMT'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein