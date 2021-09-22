Registration was successful!
ER Doc Accuses Gov't of 'Shoving' Vax Side Effects 'Under the Matt' in Vid Leaked to Project Veritas
Earlier this month, the White House announced that the government would seek to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations at the federal level, walking back a pledge Joe Biden made as president-elect in December 2020 not to do so.
whistleblower
video
leak
vaccine
project veritas
coronavirus
A Department of Health and Human Services ER doctor from the Phoenix Indian Medical Center has been caught on hidden cam footage calling the vaccines being administered in the US “bullsh*t” and accusing the federal government of willfully ignoring serious and potentially fatal side effects.The video, published by investigative journalism collective Project Veritas, shows a discussion between DHHS doctor Maria Gonzales and her colleague, Dr. Dale McGee, as well as Jodi O’Malley, a registered nurse, regarding vaccine safety and effectiveness.“So how come after 18 months, we haven’t had any research? Isn’t that fishy to you?” O’Malley, who filmed and leaked the footage to Project Veritas, asks Gonzales. “It does – it is fishy,” the doctor replies.“It’s not that it hasn’t been done. It hasn’t been published, that’s why,” Dr. McGee interjects.In separate conversation with Gonzales, O’Malley complains to the ER doctor that a 30-something-year-old patient began suffering from congestive heart failure after receiving a second dose of the jab.“They are not reporting. Because they want to shove it under the mat,” Gonzales says, referring to federal guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control requiring hospitals to report severe adverse side effects, including congestive heart failure –a side effect occasionally reported in mRNA-based vaccines, including the Pfizer and Moderna jabs being deployed in the US.“The problem in here is that they are not doing the studies. People that had it and the people that have been vaccinated, they’re not doing any antibody testing,” Gonzales tells O’Malley.O’Malley also secretly filmed a conversation with Deanna Paris, another DHHS registered nurse at the hospital, discussing the situation of people falling ill after being vaccinated.“It’s a shame they are not treating people like they’re supposed to, like they should. And, I think they want people to die,” Paris bluntly tells her colleague.O’Malley told Project Veritas that she decided to come forward after an unnamed colleague of hers who had expressed vaccine hesitancy died from complications after getting the jab. “She didn’t want to take it. She didn’t want to take it because of her religious beliefs and she was coerced into taking it. Nobody should have to decide between their livelihood, being ‘a part of the team in the hospital’, or take the vaccine,” the nurse said, tearing up.“Now we’re just making people take it and then there’s reactions to it, and then you have a medication that has been shown effective and surely has no adverse reactions for trying it,” the nurse added, referring to Ivermectin, a medication often derided in mainstream media reporting as “horse paste.”The nurse admitted that she was afraid that the government might retaliate against her, but said her “faith lies in God and not man,” and that her career was to “help people,” not harm them.VAERS: The FiguresAccording to the latest CDC data, about 6,000 people across the United States have died from various complications after taking at least one dose of the available Covid vaccines, with “death” appearing 6,055 times under “2021VAERSSYMPTOMS.” To date, about 182 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.OpenVAERS, an independent non-profit VAERS reporting service which bases its figures largely on US data, but also information coming from other countries, has reported nearly 15,000 fatalities to date, plus over 1.5 million reports of other ‘adverse effects’, ranging from hospitalizations and urgent care to doctor office visits, anaphylaxis, Bells Palsy, heart attacks, miscarriages, Shingles and severe allergic reactions.In addition to the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the US Food and Drug Administration has also approved Johnson &amp; Johnson's Janssen vaccine, a viral vector-based single jab preparation. Like the AstraZeneca preparation, which has not been approved in the US, the Janssen vaccine has been associated with rare blood clots, with CDC guidelines advising women younger than 50 years of age to be aware of the risks of this particular vaccine.Earlier this month, the Biden administration began pushing a federal vaccine mandate, requiring all businesses with more than 100 employees to either get staff vaccinated or provide weekly testing for infection. The directive has run into resistance from some governors, lawmakers, mayors, and industry leaders, as well as ordinary Americans expressing hesitation amid concerns of the potential side effects.
Q: “EVERYTHING YOUR GOVERNMENT TOLD YOU ABOUT COVID VIRUS IS A LIE” [Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Scientist of PFIZER]
whistleblower, video, leak, vaccine, project veritas, coronavirus

ER Doc Accuses Gov't of 'Shoving' Vax Side Effects 'Under the Matt' in Vid Leaked to Project Veritas

19:05 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 19:36 GMT 22.09.2021)
A sign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates is seen in the grass during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates at Summa Health Hospital in Akron, Ohio, U.S., August 16, 2021.
A sign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates is seen in the grass during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates at Summa Health Hospital in Akron, Ohio, U.S., August 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / STEPHEN ZENNER
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, the White House announced that the government would seek to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations at the federal level, walking back a pledge Joe Biden made as president-elect in December 2020 not to do so. Republicans have accused the president of unconstitutional overreach, with some governors vowing to block the measure.
A Department of Health and Human Services ER doctor from the Phoenix Indian Medical Center has been caught on hidden cam footage calling the vaccines being administered in the US “bullsh*t” and accusing the federal government of willfully ignoring serious and potentially fatal side effects.
The video, published by investigative journalism collective Project Veritas, shows a discussion between DHHS doctor Maria Gonzales and her colleague, Dr. Dale McGee, as well as Jodi O’Malley, a registered nurse, regarding vaccine safety and effectiveness.
“So how come after 18 months, we haven’t had any research? Isn’t that fishy to you?” O’Malley, who filmed and leaked the footage to Project Veritas, asks Gonzales. “It does – it is fishy,” the doctor replies.
“It’s not that it hasn’t been done. It hasn’t been published, that’s why,” Dr. McGee interjects.
“It hasn’t probably been done because the government doesn’t want to show that the darn vaccine is full of sh*t,” Gonzales alleges.
In separate conversation with Gonzales, O’Malley complains to the ER doctor that a 30-something-year-old patient began suffering from congestive heart failure after receiving a second dose of the jab.
“He’s probably got myocarditis!” Gonzales exclaims. “All this is bullsh*t. Now probably myocarditis due to the vaccine. But now, they’re not gonna blame the vaccine,” she adds.
“They are not reporting. Because they want to shove it under the mat,” Gonzales says, referring to federal guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control requiring hospitals to report severe adverse side effects, including congestive heart failure –a side effect occasionally reported in mRNA-based vaccines, including the Pfizer and Moderna jabs being deployed in the US.
“The problem in here is that they are not doing the studies. People that had it and the people that have been vaccinated, they’re not doing any antibody testing,” Gonzales tells O’Malley.
O’Malley also secretly filmed a conversation with Deanna Paris, another DHHS registered nurse at the hospital, discussing the situation of people falling ill after being vaccinated.
“It’s a shame they are not treating people like they’re supposed to, like they should. And, I think they want people to die,” Paris bluntly tells her colleague.
“How many have you seen that have gotten vaccinated here?” O’Malley asks. “A lot!” Paris replies, adding that “nobody” is writing the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports “because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”
O’Malley told Project Veritas that she decided to come forward after an unnamed colleague of hers who had expressed vaccine hesitancy died from complications after getting the jab. “She didn’t want to take it. She didn’t want to take it because of her religious beliefs and she was coerced into taking it. Nobody should have to decide between their livelihood, being ‘a part of the team in the hospital’, or take the vaccine,” the nurse said, tearing up.
“Now we’re just making people take it and then there’s reactions to it, and then you have a medication that has been shown effective and surely has no adverse reactions for trying it,” the nurse added, referring to Ivermectin, a medication often derided in mainstream media reporting as “horse paste.”
O’Malley further explained that the vaccines that the US has been using are currently in stage three clinical trials. “Normally, stage three clinical trials is where you gather your data. What the responsibility on everyone is, is to gather that data and report it. And if we’re not gathering that data and reporting it, then how are we going to say that this is safe and approved for use?” she asked.
The nurse admitted that she was afraid that the government might retaliate against her, but said her “faith lies in God and not man,” and that her career was to “help people,” not harm them.
VAERS: The Figures
According to the latest CDC data, about 6,000 people across the United States have died from various complications after taking at least one dose of the available Covid vaccines, with “death” appearing 6,055 times under “2021VAERSSYMPTOMS.” To date, about 182 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
OpenVAERS, an independent non-profit VAERS reporting service which bases its figures largely on US data, but also information coming from other countries, has reported nearly 15,000 fatalities to date, plus over 1.5 million reports of other ‘adverse effects’, ranging from hospitalizations and urgent care to doctor office visits, anaphylaxis, Bells Palsy, heart attacks, miscarriages, Shingles and severe allergic reactions.
In addition to the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the US Food and Drug Administration has also approved Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, a viral vector-based single jab preparation. Like the AstraZeneca preparation, which has not been approved in the US, the Janssen vaccine has been associated with rare blood clots, with CDC guidelines advising women younger than 50 years of age to be aware of the risks of this particular vaccine.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration began pushing a federal vaccine mandate, requiring all businesses with more than 100 employees to either get staff vaccinated or provide weekly testing for infection. The directive has run into resistance from some governors, lawmakers, mayors, and industry leaders, as well as ordinary Americans expressing hesitation amid concerns of the potential side effects.
Popular comments
Q: "EVERYTHING YOUR GOVERNMENT TOLD YOU ABOUT COVID VIRUS IS A LIE" [Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Scientist of PFIZER]
Terranian The 1st
22 September, 22:18 GMT
