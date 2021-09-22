Egypt Condemns Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Backs Transitional Government

"Egypt condemns the failed coup attempt in Sudan and reiterates its support for the institutions of the transitional authorities in Sudan and their tireless efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people at this important stage in the country's history," the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.The Sudanese authorities announced on Tuesday that they had thwarted a military coup attempt in the country. Most of those behind the coup — 21 officers and a number of soldiers — were arrested, according to the armed forces. The authorities believe that the mutiny was organized by supporters of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir.In April 2019, the government of then-president Bashir, who had been at the country's helm for 30 years, was overthrown as a result of a military coup in light of mass protests over the deteriorating economic situation and declining living standards. Bashir was later jailed.
