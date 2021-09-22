Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/egypt-condemns-failed-coup-attempt-in-sudan-backs-transitional-government-1089291401.html
Egypt Condemns Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Backs Transitional Government
egypt
sudan
coup
Egypt Condemns Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Backs Transitional Government

06:27 GMT 22.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ASHRAF SHAZLYA Sudanese man waves his national flag in Khartoum on July 9, 2011 hours before South Sudan officially declares independence from the north
A Sudanese man waves his national flag in Khartoum on July 9, 2011 hours before South Sudan officially declares independence from the north
© AFP 2021 / ASHRAF SHAZLY
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Egypt has denounced the failed coup attempt in Sudan and expressed its support for the transitional government, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
"Egypt condemns the failed coup attempt in Sudan and reiterates its support for the institutions of the transitional authorities in Sudan and their tireless efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people at this important stage in the country's history," the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The Sudanese authorities announced on Tuesday that they had thwarted a military coup attempt in the country. Most of those behind the coup — 21 officers and a number of soldiers — were arrested, according to the armed forces.
The authorities believe that the mutiny was organized by supporters of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir.
In April 2019, the government of then-president Bashir, who had been at the country's helm for 30 years, was overthrown as a result of a military coup in light of mass protests over the deteriorating economic situation and declining living standards. Bashir was later jailed.
