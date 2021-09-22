Registration was successful!
Croatian Police Partially Solve Mystery of Lone Woman Found on Island With No Memory
Croatian Police Partially Solve Mystery of Lone Woman Found on Island With No Memory
croatia, police, mystery

Croatian Police Partially Solve Mystery of Lone Woman Found on Island With No Memory

22:30 GMT 22.09.2021
Nevin Brown
Croatian police have solved the first half of the mystery surrounding a woman who was found with no memory along ragged rocks on the island of Krk.
A woman was found over the weekend in a remote area on the Croatian island of Krk with no memory of who she was and how she had gotten there. Local police on Wednesday solved the first half of the mystery once they successfully managed to identify her moments after posting a picture of her.
Officials subsequently learned that the woman is a Slovakian named Daniela Adamcova, The Guardian reported.
In 1984, Adamcova left Slovakia, her friends, and her family to come to the United States. She had wanted to go to Australia or New Zealand, but ended up settling in Los Angeles, California. Through the help of an emigrant agency, she settled and began on her own American dream.
Adamcova would eventually enroll in design school and become a jewelry designer. Some of her jewelry would be worn by stars such as Diana Ross, Brigitte Bardot, Barbara Streisand, and cast members from the shows “Friends” and “Melrose Place.”
Following a divorce, Adamcova came back to Slovakia in 2000; however, she returned to the states before later opting to live in Ireland from 2015 to 2018.
Although the mystery of who the woman on the rocks of Krk has been solved, it only leads to another mystery: how did she get there?
Adamcova was discovered when a fisherman saw her laying on a jagged outcrop of rock near Krk. The fisherman alerted the police who had to take 4x4s and walk nearly two miles to reach her. The locals say the area she was found in only has bears and wild boars.
When the police finally got to her, she was dehydrated and confused. The authorities believe Adamcova had spent more than a night on the rocks, and was so weak she couldn’t drink water without assistance. She had no phone or ID on her, which, coupled with her amnesia, made it impossible for the police to identify her.
Had Adamcova experienced a horrible accident or had a crime been committed? Details, and perhaps even memories, could surface in the days to follow. The mystery of the woman on the rocks of Krk is only halfway solved.
