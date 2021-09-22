Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/brazilian-health-minister-who-arrived-at-un-says-contracted-covid-19-1089289208.html
Brazilian Health Minister, Who Arrived at UN, Says Contracted COVID-19
Brazilian Health Minister, Who Arrived at UN, Says Contracted COVID-19
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who arrived in New York with President Jair Bolsonaro for the UN General Assembly, said on... 22.09.2021
brazil
vaccination
covid-19
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089289182_0:160:3067:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_32a827f0e3794872499a8fe2d0db74a2.jpg
"I am informing everyone that today I tested positive for COVID-19. I will be quarantined in the United States, in accordance with all sanitary protocols," he wrote.The news portal G1, citing the Brazilian Ministry of Health, reported that the quarantine will last 14 days.Other members of the delegation tested negative for coronavirus.The minister has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Why was any testing done? It's been proven to be effective in only 3% of the cases.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazil, vaccination, covid-19

Brazilian Health Minister, Who Arrived at UN, Says Contracted COVID-19

05:24 GMT 22.09.2021
Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga talks with Brazilian Deputy Ricardo Barros before a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 14, 2021
 Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga talks with Brazilian Deputy Ricardo Barros before a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADO
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who arrived in New York with President Jair Bolsonaro for the UN General Assembly, said on Twitter he has contracted COVID-19.
"I am informing everyone that today I tested positive for COVID-19. I will be quarantined in the United States, in accordance with all sanitary protocols," he wrote.
The news portal G1, citing the Brazilian Ministry of Health, reported that the quarantine will last 14 days.
Other members of the delegation tested negative for coronavirus.
The minister has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Popular comments
Why was any testing done? It's been proven to be effective in only 3% of the cases.
TruePatriot
22 September, 08:30 GMT
