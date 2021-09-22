Registration was successful!
Brazilian Health Minister, Who Arrived at UN, Says Contracted COVID-19
Brazilian Health Minister, Who Arrived at UN, Says Contracted COVID-19
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who arrived in New York with President Jair Bolsonaro for the UN General Assembly, said on
brazil
vaccination
covid-19
"I am informing everyone that today I tested positive for COVID-19. I will be quarantined in the United States, in accordance with all sanitary protocols," he wrote.The news portal G1, citing the Brazilian Ministry of Health, reported that the quarantine will last 14 days.Other members of the delegation tested negative for coronavirus.The minister has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
TruePatriot
Why was any testing done? It's been proven to be effective in only 3% of the cases.
1
1
brazil, vaccination, covid-19
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who arrived in New York with President Jair Bolsonaro for the UN General Assembly, said on Twitter he has contracted COVID-19.
"I am informing everyone that today I tested positive for COVID-19. I will be quarantined in the United States, in accordance with all sanitary protocols," he wrote.
The news portal G1, citing the Brazilian Ministry of Health, reported that the quarantine will last 14 days.
Other members of the delegation tested negative for coronavirus.