Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/boris-johnson-calls-joe-biden-a-living-deity-1089291889.html
Boris Johnson Calls Joe Biden a 'Living Deity'
Boris Johnson Calls Joe Biden a 'Living Deity'
The US President and British Prime Minister had a brief meeting at the White House on Tuesday, following the gathering at the UN General Assembly - and some of... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T07:08+0000
2021-09-22T07:08+0000
joe biden
united kingdom
boris johnson
news
world
united states
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089292327_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_246165caf66a5fe61ba8dde10a82d279.jpg
One thing Joe Biden is known for, apart from his consistent gaffes and spelling mistakes, is his love for trains.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to have played upon this passion during their bilateral meeting on Tuesday when he called Biden a “living deity on Amtrak” – the rail service which the US president used almost daily during his four decades in the US senate and Barack Obama administration.Biden and Johnson were just in the middle of their conversation about cooperation in Afghanistan and in the Indo-Pacific, when the US president decided to thank his partner for making his way to the capital following the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.“I just want you to know, Boris — you came down on Amtrak, is that right?” Biden clarified.Johnson confirmed that he indeed boarded a train at New York’s Penn Station to travel to Washington DC.Biden then once again shared a story about how he was once approached by a New Jersey conductor, who told him that the then-vice president has overall travelled on Amtrak over 2 million miles throughout his political career, while commuting on a daily basis from Wilmington, Delaware to Washington.“I thought they should name the railroad after me or something,” the US president added.Johnson then rushed to remind Biden that Amtrak renamed its Wilmington station after the vice president in 2011:Biden’s legendary story about his conversation with an ordinary Amtrak conductor – which he repeated numerous times – had been previously scrutinised by the fact-checkers as the president kept changing details and particularities around the alleged exchange. Previously Biden used to say that the main star of the story was conductor Angelo Negri, who approached Biden in his fourth or fifth year of the vice presidency (so around 2013-2014) when he was travelling to Delaware to see his sick mum.The conductor apparently told Biden that he read in the article that the then-vice president had travelled over 1 million miles on Air Force One [Two], which Negri said was nothing in comparison to his Amtrak miles record, which was some “1,515,000 miles”, according to Biden’s recollection of the events shared in late April.However, Angelo Negri died in 2014, and had retired some 21 years before that. Biden’s mother passed away in 2010, so it’s unlikely that he was going home to see her deep into his vice presidency, which he assumed a year before that.Moreover, Biden just physically could not reach the million-miles mark on Air Force Two until September 2015, according to his official vice-presidential photographer. There are just so many things about the story that simply don’t add up, including the math, the timing and the names of people involved.But at least this time Biden didn’t mention the late conductor by name.The shared love for infrastructure was not the only topic of discussion between the two world leaders, who also touched upon the controversial AUKUS defence pact, climate change and free travel to the US for vaccinated Britons.Journalists, however, were expelled from the meeting quite promptly and unexpectedly, with the Oval Office staffers interrupting Johnson’s speech mid-sentence – something that created quite a furour on social media.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089292327_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a8ade52441c227afb9cbef030238fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, united kingdom, boris johnson, news, world, united states

Boris Johnson Calls Joe Biden a 'Living Deity'

07:08 GMT 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 16, 2021
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
The US President and British Prime Minister had a brief meeting at the White House on Tuesday, following the gathering at the UN General Assembly - and some of the topics that came up were pretty personal.
One thing Joe Biden is known for, apart from his consistent gaffes and spelling mistakes, is his love for trains.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to have played upon this passion during their bilateral meeting on Tuesday when he called Biden a “living deity on Amtrak” – the rail service which the US president used almost daily during his four decades in the US senate and Barack Obama administration.
Biden and Johnson were just in the middle of their conversation about cooperation in Afghanistan and in the Indo-Pacific, when the US president decided to thank his partner for making his way to the capital following the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINUS President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, September 21, 2021
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, September 21, 2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
“I just want you to know, Boris — you came down on Amtrak, is that right?” Biden clarified.
Johnson confirmed that he indeed boarded a train at New York’s Penn Station to travel to Washington DC.
“And you are a living deity on Amtrak, I can tell you,” the UK prime minister replied.
Biden then once again shared a story about how he was once approached by a New Jersey conductor, who told him that the then-vice president has overall travelled on Amtrak over 2 million miles throughout his political career, while commuting on a daily basis from Wilmington, Delaware to Washington.
“I thought they should name the railroad after me or something,” the US president added.
Johnson then rushed to remind Biden that Amtrak renamed its Wilmington station after the vice president in 2011:
“It's big news there,” the prime minister said.
Biden’s legendary story about his conversation with an ordinary Amtrak conductor – which he repeated numerous times – had been previously scrutinised by the fact-checkers as the president kept changing details and particularities around the alleged exchange. Previously Biden used to say that the main star of the story was conductor Angelo Negri, who approached Biden in his fourth or fifth year of the vice presidency (so around 2013-2014) when he was travelling to Delaware to see his sick mum.
The conductor apparently told Biden that he read in the article that the then-vice president had travelled over 1 million miles on Air Force One [Two], which Negri said was nothing in comparison to his Amtrak miles record, which was some “1,515,000 miles”, according to Biden’s recollection of the events shared in late April.
However, Angelo Negri died in 2014, and had retired some 21 years before that. Biden’s mother passed away in 2010, so it’s unlikely that he was going home to see her deep into his vice presidency, which he assumed a year before that.
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, arrive to speak at Amtrak's Pittsburgh Train Station, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, arrive to speak at Amtrak's Pittsburgh Train Station, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, arrive to speak at Amtrak's Pittsburgh Train Station, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Moreover, Biden just physically could not reach the million-miles mark on Air Force Two until September 2015, according to his official vice-presidential photographer. There are just so many things about the story that simply don’t add up, including the math, the timing and the names of people involved.
But at least this time Biden didn’t mention the late conductor by name.
The shared love for infrastructure was not the only topic of discussion between the two world leaders, who also touched upon the controversial AUKUS defence pact, climate change and free travel to the US for vaccinated Britons.
Journalists, however, were expelled from the meeting quite promptly and unexpectedly, with the Oval Office staffers interrupting Johnson’s speech mid-sentence – something that created quite a furour on social media.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMTMoscow Refutes Polish Claims About Nord Stream 2 Impact on Gas Price Spike, Source Says
07:40 GMT'Thousands' of Haitian Migrants Reportedly Released in US, Undercutting Biden Admin's Expulsion Vows
07:35 GMTIndia: Traders in BJP Stronghold Go on Strike as Big Retailers Enter Jammu and Kashmir
07:08 GMTBoris Johnson Calls Joe Biden a 'Living Deity'
07:00 GMTManager, Not Players, Is the Difference at the Top of Premier League
06:54 GMTPortugal Wants to Cooperate With Russia on Economic Crises, COVID-19, Refugees, President Says
06:53 GMTFinland's Burglaries Drop 40 Percent Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
06:41 GMTNumber of People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting Climbs to 43, Health Ministry Says
06:30 GMTUN Chief Guterres Got Letter From Taliban Requesting to Join 76th Session of General Assembly
06:27 GMTEgypt Condemns Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Backs Transitional Government
06:26 GMTUK, US Agree to Keep Approach to Russia, China Based on 'Shared Values', Downing Street Says
06:18 GMTDanish PM Facing 'Minkgate' Probe Over COVID-19 Blanket Cull of Farmed Animals
06:10 GMTThe Bennett-Lapid Government's First 100 Days: What Promises Have They Broken?
05:52 GMTPowerful Earthquake in Australia Damages at Least 46 Buildings
05:42 GMTUK Reportedly Mulls Joining US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal as FTA With America Stalls
05:24 GMTBrazilian Health Minister, Who Arrived at UN, Says Contracted COVID-19
04:30 GMTA Sigh That Tells It All: Golden Retriever Wants Attention
04:28 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 10,454 New COVID-19 Cases
04:11 GMTFlorida Gov. Orders All State Agencies to Search for Laundrie After Petito's Remains Confirmed
03:43 GMT'Nothing New on That': Bill Gates Brushes Off Question About His ‘Dinners’ With Epstein