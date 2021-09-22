Biden Hosts Virtual Summit on COVID-19 Pandemic

Watch a live broadcast of a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden alongside other world leaders on 22 September to discuss the pandemic.Earlier, White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that this summit "is about expanding and enhancing our shared efforts to defeat COVID-19" and will seek to "align on a common vision" against the virus.The list of those attending the summit – headlined "Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better to Prepare for the Next" – has not been revealed.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Biden Hosts Virtual COVID-19 Summit on UNGA Sidelines
Biden Hosts Virtual COVID-19 Summit on UNGA Sidelines
Addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday, Biden said that the world stands at an "inflection point in history" and must move quickly on issues including the pandemic, climate change, and human rights abuses.
Watch a live broadcast of a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden alongside other world leaders on 22 September to discuss the pandemic.
Earlier, White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that this summit "is about expanding and enhancing our shared efforts to defeat COVID-19" and will seek to "align on a common vision" against the virus.
The list of those attending the summit – headlined "Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better to Prepare for the Next" – has not been revealed.