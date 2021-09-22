Registration was successful!
All Participants of Sudan Coup Detained, Will Stand Trial, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
All Participants of Sudan Coup Detained, Will Stand Trial, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All those engaged in the thwarted military cop in Sudan were detained and will be brought to justice, Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister...
"A couple of days ago, a number of officers linked to the previous regime made an attempt to stage a coup. This attempt was repelled by all the strata of the Sudanese people. All the coup participants were detained. The outcome reflected the solidarity of the Sudanese people with the government of our country. People who engaged in the coup will be brought to justice," Sharif said at a press conference.On Tuesday, the Sudanese authorities said they had thwarted an attempted military coup in the country. According to a statement from the Armed Forces command, most participants of the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the attempt indicated the need for reform in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities named supporters of ex-President Omar Bashir as rebellion organizers.In April 2019, the government of then-president Bashir, who had been at the country's helm for 30 years, was overthrown as a result of a military coup in light of mass protests over the deteriorating economic situation and declining living standards. Bashir was later jailed.
All Participants of Sudan Coup Detained, Will Stand Trial, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

10:55 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 22.09.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All those engaged in the thwarted military cop in Sudan were detained and will be brought to justice, Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Sharif said on Wednesday.
"A couple of days ago, a number of officers linked to the previous regime made an attempt to stage a coup. This attempt was repelled by all the strata of the Sudanese people. All the coup participants were detained. The outcome reflected the solidarity of the Sudanese people with the government of our country. People who engaged in the coup will be brought to justice," Sharif said at a press conference.
On Tuesday, the Sudanese authorities said they had thwarted an attempted military coup in the country. According to a statement from the Armed Forces command, most participants of the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the attempt indicated the need for reform in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities named supporters of ex-President Omar Bashir as rebellion organizers.
In April 2019, the government of then-president Bashir, who had been at the country's helm for 30 years, was overthrown as a result of a military coup in light of mass protests over the deteriorating economic situation and declining living standards. Bashir was later jailed.
