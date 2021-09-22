AB6IX Reveals 'Cherry' Mood Sampler Ahead of Latest Effort

The boy band AB6IX's entertainment agency, Brand New Music, has released the mood trailer video for the song "Cherry" on the new album "MO' COMPLETE". The clip dropped on September 22nd.The video contains the four members of AB6IX in a cheerful and refreshing teen concept, along with something that looks like a graduation album with the words "2021 ABBI HIGH SCHOOL", and as for AB6IX's new title track, it is a bright funk pop-infused song with funny lyrics comparing a dream to a cherry. The promising band's fandom, named ABNEW, are completely behind their favourite musicians.The K-Pop boy group AB6IX consists of Woong, Donghyun, Woojin, and Daehwi and they debuted in 2019 with the EP "B:Complete". Almost 5 months later, the band released its first regular album titled "6ixsense".
The K-Pop boy band is set to delight fans with their second regular album "MO' COMPLETE".
The boy band AB6IX's entertainment agency, Brand New Music, has released the mood trailer video for the song "Cherry" on the new album "MO' COMPLETE". The clip dropped on September 22nd.
The video contains the four members of AB6IX in a cheerful and refreshing teen concept, along with something that looks like a graduation album with the words "2021 ABBI HIGH SCHOOL", and as for AB6IX's new title track, it is a bright funk pop-infused song with funny lyrics comparing a dream to a cherry.
The promising band's fandom, named ABNEW, are completely behind their favourite musicians.
The K-Pop boy group AB6IX consists of Woong, Donghyun, Woojin, and Daehwi and they debuted in 2019 with the EP "B:Complete". Almost 5 months later, the band released its first regular album titled "6ixsense".