Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/woman-claims-us-billionaire-leon-black-raped-her-in-jeffrey-epsteins-townhouse-media-says-1089277756.html
Woman Claims US Billionaire Leon Black Raped Her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse, Media Says
Woman Claims US Billionaire Leon Black Raped Her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse, Media Says
The woman, reportedly described as a “financially struggling single mother in New Jersey,” also allegedly gave several massages to Jeffrey Epstein during which... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T18:39+0000
2021-09-21T18:39+0000
us
jeffrey epstein
allegations
rape
billionaire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083571197_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e777db97d67df220b56241a160a12a0.jpg
A woman currently identified as “Jane Doe” has accused prominent American billionaire and investor Leon Black of raping her two decades ago inside the townhouse in Manhattan that belonged to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Forbes reports citing court documents that were filed on Monday.According to the magazine, the woman’s claims were filed as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit against Black by former Russian model Guzel Ganieva, who previously alleged that Leon sought to have her satisfy Epstein’s “sex needs."Reportedly described as a “financially struggling single mother in New Jersey,” Doe was allegedly introduced to Black by Epstein who said that Leon could “help” her.Two weeks after the alleged rape, the woman told her friend about it but “decided she would not tell her story” after the friend warned that no one would believe her, Ganieva’s lawyers reportedly said.The court filing also reportedly mentions that prior to Epstein introducing Doe to Black, the woman gave Epstein several massages during which he tried to force her to perform oral sex.The magazine also points out that a spokesperson for Black said these allegations are “a baseless smear campaign,” which is intended to “publicly destroy Mr., Black’s personal and professional reputation and to defame him.”A lawyer for Ganieva, however, argued that Doe’s “horrific experiences place Black squarely within Epstein’s immediate nefarious sexual circle."
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/bill-clinton-captured-next-to-epstein-linked-billionaire-as-monica-lewinsky-series-is-unveiled-1083790638.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083571197_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c524a78d3679a2a0bf476067d981c66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, jeffrey epstein, allegations, rape, billionaire

Woman Claims US Billionaire Leon Black Raped Her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse, Media Says

18:39 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonLeon Black is pictured here in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018.
Leon Black is pictured here in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The woman, reportedly described as a “financially struggling single mother in New Jersey,” also allegedly gave several massages to Jeffrey Epstein during which the latter attempted to force her into performing oral sex.
A woman currently identified as “Jane Doe” has accused prominent American billionaire and investor Leon Black of raping her two decades ago inside the townhouse in Manhattan that belonged to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Forbes reports citing court documents that were filed on Monday.
According to the magazine, the woman’s claims were filed as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit against Black by former Russian model Guzel Ganieva, who previously alleged that Leon sought to have her satisfy Epstein’s “sex needs."
Reportedly described as a “financially struggling single mother in New Jersey,” Doe was allegedly introduced to Black by Epstein who said that Leon could “help” her.
During a meeting between Black and Doe at the Epstein’s townhouse in 2002, the two went to Epstein’s “massage room.” There, Black allegedly gave her $300 for a massage, before proceeding to rape her.
Two weeks after the alleged rape, the woman told her friend about it but “decided she would not tell her story” after the friend warned that no one would believe her, Ganieva’s lawyers reportedly said.
In this Monday, 21 May 2018 photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during an interview about a novel he wrote with James Patterson, The President is Missing, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
Bill Clinton Captured Next to Epstein-Linked Billionaire as Monica Lewinsky Series is Unveiled
3 September, 17:56 GMT
The court filing also reportedly mentions that prior to Epstein introducing Doe to Black, the woman gave Epstein several massages during which he tried to force her to perform oral sex.
The magazine also points out that a spokesperson for Black said these allegations are “a baseless smear campaign,” which is intended to “publicly destroy Mr., Black’s personal and professional reputation and to defame him.”
“This claim is complete fiction and has no basis in law or fact,” the spokesperson told the magazine. “It is telling that it is asserted anonymously and concerns events that allegedly occurred some 20 years ago, 15 years after the statute of limitations expired. We expect that the courts will see this frivolous claim for precisely what it is.”
A lawyer for Ganieva, however, argued that Doe’s “horrific experiences place Black squarely within Epstein’s immediate nefarious sexual circle."
“Not only do her facts suggest that Epstein introduced Black to her on purpose and with the intent that she meet Black at Epstein’s home for a ‘massage,’ it shows that contrary to Black’s version of events that he knew ‘nothing’ about Epstein’s sexual wrongdoing, as alleged, Black was perpetrating his own sexual crimes at Epstein’s home as far back as 2002,” the lawyer, Jeanne Christensen of Wigdor LLP, wrote in a court filing, as quoted by the magazine.
003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTThe US Space Force’s Oldest Adversary, Social Media, Roasts Their New Uniforms
19:25 GMTTraffic on Motorway in German Bavaria Halted Due to Armed Hostage-Taking Situation - Reports
19:24 GMTJoe Biden, DHS Chief Upset by 'Horrible' Videos of Border Patrol Dealing With Haitian Migrants
19:24 GMTBiden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe
19:15 GMTSoldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash With India Now Part of Patriotism Lessons for Kids in China
19:14 GMT‘An Unpredictable Ally’: Does the AUKUS Pact Undermine the Quad's Significance?
19:11 GMTSearch for Fiancé of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, Resumes in Florida Wilderness
18:54 GMTFrench Defenсe Minister Says US Instigating Confrontation With China
18:48 GMTNew ‘Storytelling’ in Skripal, Litvinenko Cases Meant to 'Sabotage' Effort to End Russia-UK Cold War
18:40 GMTTexas Governor Says Biden Has Not Granted Federal Emergency Declaration Over Border Crisis
18:39 GMTWoman Claims US Billionaire Leon Black Raped Her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse, Media Says
18:29 GMTMigrants Escape After Overtaking Transport Bus
18:08 GMTVolcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma
17:49 GMT'US Hegemonic System' Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
17:24 GMTUSAF Reveals It Has Five New B-21 Strat Bombers in Production, Not Two as Originally Reported
17:07 GMTAncient Pyramid Made From Volcanic Ash Likely Built to 'Calm Earth’s Anger,' Media Says
17:00 GMTDozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements
16:43 GMTUS House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses
16:35 GMTPalestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says
16:31 GMTRussian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case