Woman Claims US Billionaire Leon Black Raped Her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse, Media Says
© REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonLeon Black is pictured here in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018.
The woman, reportedly described as a “financially struggling single mother in New Jersey,” also allegedly gave several massages to Jeffrey Epstein during which the latter attempted to force her into performing oral sex.
A woman currently identified as “Jane Doe” has accused prominent American billionaire and investor Leon Black of raping her two decades ago inside the townhouse in Manhattan that belonged to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Forbes reports citing court documents that were filed on Monday.
According to the magazine, the woman’s claims were filed as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit against Black by former Russian model Guzel Ganieva, who previously alleged that Leon sought to have her satisfy Epstein’s “sex needs."
Reportedly described as a “financially struggling single mother in New Jersey,” Doe was allegedly introduced to Black by Epstein who said that Leon could “help” her.
During a meeting between Black and Doe at the Epstein’s townhouse in 2002, the two went to Epstein’s “massage room.” There, Black allegedly gave her $300 for a massage, before proceeding to rape her.
Two weeks after the alleged rape, the woman told her friend about it but “decided she would not tell her story” after the friend warned that no one would believe her, Ganieva’s lawyers reportedly said.
The court filing also reportedly mentions that prior to Epstein introducing Doe to Black, the woman gave Epstein several massages during which he tried to force her to perform oral sex.
The magazine also points out that a spokesperson for Black said these allegations are “a baseless smear campaign,” which is intended to “publicly destroy Mr., Black’s personal and professional reputation and to defame him.”
“This claim is complete fiction and has no basis in law or fact,” the spokesperson told the magazine. “It is telling that it is asserted anonymously and concerns events that allegedly occurred some 20 years ago, 15 years after the statute of limitations expired. We expect that the courts will see this frivolous claim for precisely what it is.”
A lawyer for Ganieva, however, argued that Doe’s “horrific experiences place Black squarely within Epstein’s immediate nefarious sexual circle."
“Not only do her facts suggest that Epstein introduced Black to her on purpose and with the intent that she meet Black at Epstein’s home for a ‘massage,’ it shows that contrary to Black’s version of events that he knew ‘nothing’ about Epstein’s sexual wrongdoing, as alleged, Black was perpetrating his own sexual crimes at Epstein’s home as far back as 2002,” the lawyer, Jeanne Christensen of Wigdor LLP, wrote in a court filing, as quoted by the magazine.