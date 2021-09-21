Registration was successful!
What's Going On? Dog Looks Terrified as It Hears People Quarrelling
Numerous studies have found that animals may share many of the same emotions that we experience in everyday life, though they can't express them verbally.
A video was shared on Instagram earlier this month, showing a red-haired dog sitting in a car with a terrified expression on its face. Why? You will know the answer as soon as you turn the sound on... "Poor baby. Totally scared and confused," one user wrote. "I’d hate to live in that neighbourhood!", another said.
Numerous studies have found that animals may share many of the same emotions that we experience in everyday life, though they can't express them verbally.
A video was shared on Instagram earlier this month, showing a red-haired dog sitting in a car with a terrified expression on its face. Why? You will know the answer as soon as you turn the sound on...
"Poor baby. Totally scared and confused," one user wrote.
"I’d hate to live in that neighbourhood!", another said.