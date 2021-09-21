Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as the volcano in La Cumbre Vieja area continues to erupt. The Spanish National Geographic Institute had registered seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility early.The last time that the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when one man reportedly died.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
