World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

"Today’s actions include the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) designation of SUEX OTC, S.R.O. (SUEX), a virtual currency exchange, for its part in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors," the Treasury Department said in a press release. "This action is the first sanctions designation against a virtual currency exchange and was executed with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation."The Treasury Department alleges that SUEX OTC has processed illicit transactions related to at least eight ransomware variants and more than 40 percent of all transactions have been associated with ransomware actors, the release said.SUEX OTC is registered as a legal entity in Russia and the Czech Republic, according to the information published by the Treasury Department.The United States has claimed a number of ransomware attacks over the past year, including against Colonial Pipeline, the Republican National Committee and the automation software provider Kaseya.In 2020, ransomware-forced payments to cyber criminals reached more than $400 million or more than four times than those paid in 2019, according to the release.
https://sputniknews.com/20210607/us-reportedly-recovers-millions-of-dollars-in-cryptocurrency-from-colonial-pipeline-hackers-1083094573.html
Morons will always be morons, but these one are EXCEPTIONAL indeed
news, russia, united states, sanctions, cryptocurrency

US Sanctions Russia-Based Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform SUEX OTC

15:40 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 21.09.2021)
CC0 / / Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has for the first time imposed sanctions against a Russia-based cryptocurrency exchange platform SUEX OTC over what it claims was facilitation of financial transactions for various ransomware actors, the Department of the Treasury said on Tuesday.
"Today’s actions include the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) designation of SUEX OTC, S.R.O. (SUEX), a virtual currency exchange, for its part in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors," the Treasury Department said in a press release. "This action is the first sanctions designation against a virtual currency exchange and was executed with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation."
The Treasury Department alleges that SUEX OTC has processed illicit transactions related to at least eight ransomware variants and more than 40 percent of all transactions have been associated with ransomware actors, the release said.
SUEX OTC is registered as a legal entity in Russia and the Czech Republic, according to the information published by the Treasury Department.
Fuel holding tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm on May 10, 2021 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, which has the largest fuel pipeline, was forced to shut down its oil and gas pipeline system on Friday after a ransomware attack that has slowed down the transportation of oil in the eastern U.S. On Sunday, the federal government announced an emergency declaration that extends through June 8th and can be renewed. On Monday, the FBI confirmed that the cyberattack was carried out by DarkSide, a cybercrime gang believed to operate out of Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2021
'We Turned the Tables': US Recovers 'Majority' of Colonial Pipeline Ransom From Hackers
7 June, 18:37 GMT
The United States has claimed a number of ransomware attacks over the past year, including against Colonial Pipeline, the Republican National Committee and the automation software provider Kaseya.
In 2020, ransomware-forced payments to cyber criminals reached more than $400 million or more than four times than those paid in 2019, according to the release.
Morons will always be morons, but these one are EXCEPTIONAL indeed
15:40 GMTUS Sanctions Russia-Based Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform SUEX OTC
