International
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/uk-police-authorise-charges-against-third-suspect-in-salisbury-poisoning-1089265777.html
UK Police Authorise Charges Against Third Suspect in Salisbury Poisoning
"Charges have been authorised against a third person in relation to the ongoing investigation into the Salisbury Novichok attack ... As a result of ... continued enquiries, a third man known as ‘Sergey Fedotov’ was identified and evidence relating to this individual was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service," the police said in a statement.Prosecutors came to the conclusion that Fedotov can be charged with attempted murder and possession and use of a chemical weapon contrary to the 1996 Chemical Weapons Act."Police enquiries uncovered evidence to show that ‘Sergey Fedotov’ is an alias for ‘Denis Sergeev’ and that he is a member of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU," the statement read on.In March 2018, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell seriously ill in Salisbury, UK. According to a subsequent investigation, they were reportedly poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, and London claimed the attack had been carried out by two Russian intelligence officers at the behest of the Kremlin. Moscow categorically denied the accusations and called the evidence presented by the UK authorities "lies". The Kremlin accused Britain of anti-Russian hysteria and said London refused to grant Moscow samples of the nerve agent that was allegedly used as well as access to Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK of fabricating evidence and emphasised that neither Soviet nor Russian scientists ever worked on the nerve agent Novichok.
Ballix!
news, suspect, poisoning, salisbury

UK Police Authorise Charges Against Third Suspect in Salisbury Poisoning

10:18 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 21.09.2021)
A police officer stands guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain
A police officer stands guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain
© Sputnik / Denis Voroshilov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Counter Terrorism Policing network confirmed on Tuesday authorising charges against Sergey Fedotov, a third suspect in the Salisbury poisoning attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
"Charges have been authorised against a third person in relation to the ongoing investigation into the Salisbury Novichok attack ... As a result of ... continued enquiries, a third man known as ‘Sergey Fedotov’ was identified and evidence relating to this individual was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service," the police said in a statement.
Prosecutors came to the conclusion that Fedotov can be charged with attempted murder and possession and use of a chemical weapon contrary to the 1996 Chemical Weapons Act.
"Police enquiries uncovered evidence to show that ‘Sergey Fedotov’ is an alias for ‘Denis Sergeev’ and that he is a member of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU," the statement read on.
© Photo : AFP, Facebook/Yulia SkripalComposite photo of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
Composite photo of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
Composite photo of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
© Photo : AFP, Facebook/Yulia Skripal
In March 2018, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell seriously ill in Salisbury, UK. According to a subsequent investigation, they were reportedly poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, and London claimed the attack had been carried out by two Russian intelligence officers at the behest of the Kremlin. Moscow categorically denied the accusations and called the evidence presented by the UK authorities "lies". The Kremlin accused Britain of anti-Russian hysteria and said London refused to grant Moscow samples of the nerve agent that was allegedly used as well as access to Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK of fabricating evidence and emphasised that neither Soviet nor Russian scientists ever worked on the nerve agent Novichok.
Ballix!
Charlie McD
21 September, 13:22 GMT
