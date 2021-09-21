Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Russia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/uk-is-heading-back-to-oligopoly-in-energy-sector-bankruptcies-on-the-way-as-prices-surge-expert--1089268729.html
UK is 'Heading Back to Oligopoly' in Energy Sector, Bankruptcies on the Way as Prices Surge: Expert
UK is 'Heading Back to Oligopoly' in Energy Sector, Bankruptcies on the Way as Prices Surge: Expert
The United Kingdom has been particularly hard hit by a rise in energy costs as soaring gas prices have left the whole region reeling with uncertainty. 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T11:58+0000
2021-09-21T11:58+0000
united kingdom
news
world
energy
gas
prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089268640_0:174:3072:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_19e4c1e83907b924ab470254d4c6c4a0.jpg
Britain should fear more insolvencies in the energy sector, industry experts have warned as the сountry is battling a 250%+ surge in natural gas prices, according to CNBC.Founder of UK supplier Utilita Energy Bill Bullen told CNBC that bankruptcies were inevitable in Britain’s privatised energy industry, as it was clearly “heading back to an oligopoly at this rate”.Britain’s sixth-largest supplier Bulb announced on Sunday that it was seeking a bailout; four other energy firms have recently gone out of business.Robert Buckley, a head of relationship development at Cornwall Insight research group, predicts that many energy suppliers will leave the British electricity and gas market. He says that they will be unable to sustain their lack of profitability resulting from a limit on tariff charges and rising costs for long:"[Suppliers are] caught between this rapture of the rising energy price wholesale market and the default tariff cap, and depending on who you believe, this is anywhere up to £200, £250 [$273, $341] below what a market-related cost would be at the moment, so that's 20% of the total bill," Buckley explained.What’s Happening in Europe’s Energy Market?The whole region is struggling from a spike in the price of gas, which generates approximately a fifth of Europe’s energy. A disruption in supplies, competition for gas between Europe and Asia, and other factors have contributed to significant shortages and a resulting surge in prices.Other sources of energy, such as coal and wind, were unable to make up for the mounting demand, leaving the region with an unprecedented crisis, especially in the UK, where the slump has been particularly acute due to its lack of connectedness to Europe’s power grid.Industry group Oil &amp; Gas UK said the wholesale price of gas had gone up 70% in the last month alone and 250% since January. According to the group’s energy policy manager Will Webster, the situation will make the UK “even more reliant on imports”.Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the pricing crisis as “temporary”, with the government reportedly eyeing bailout loans for energy suppliers to stay afloat.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089268640_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_322040f88067386c6b63811ac0e360b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, news, world, energy, gas, prices

UK is 'Heading Back to Oligopoly' in Energy Sector, Bankruptcies on the Way as Prices Surge: Expert

11:58 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Stefan WermuthA gas hob is seen in this photo illustration taken in London December 2, 2013
A gas hob is seen in this photo illustration taken in London December 2, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
The United Kingdom has been particularly hard hit by a rise in energy costs as soaring gas prices have left the whole region reeling with uncertainty.
Britain should fear more insolvencies in the energy sector, industry experts have warned as the сountry is battling a 250%+ surge in natural gas prices, according to CNBC.
Founder of UK supplier Utilita Energy Bill Bullen told CNBC that bankruptcies were inevitable in Britain’s privatised energy industry, as it was clearly “heading back to an oligopoly at this rate”.
Britain’s sixth-largest supplier Bulb announced on Sunday that it was seeking a bailout; four other energy firms have recently gone out of business.
Robert Buckley, a head of relationship development at Cornwall Insight research group, predicts that many energy suppliers will leave the British electricity and gas market. He says that they will be unable to sustain their lack of profitability resulting from a limit on tariff charges and rising costs for long:
"[Suppliers are] caught between this rapture of the rising energy price wholesale market and the default tariff cap, and depending on who you believe, this is anywhere up to £200, £250 [$273, $341] below what a market-related cost would be at the moment, so that's 20% of the total bill," Buckley explained.

What’s Happening in Europe’s Energy Market?

The whole region is struggling from a spike in the price of gas, which generates approximately a fifth of Europe’s energy. A disruption in supplies, competition for gas between Europe and Asia, and other factors have contributed to significant shortages and a resulting surge in prices.
Other sources of energy, such as coal and wind, were unable to make up for the mounting demand, leaving the region with an unprecedented crisis, especially in the UK, where the slump has been particularly acute due to its lack of connectedness to Europe’s power grid.
Industry group Oil & Gas UK said the wholesale price of gas had gone up 70% in the last month alone and 250% since January.

The group predicts that the UK North Sea output will be halved in the next six years unless new fields open.

According to the group’s energy policy manager Will Webster, the situation will make the UK “even more reliant on imports”.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the pricing crisis as “temporary”, with the government reportedly eyeing bailout loans for energy suppliers to stay afloat.
101001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:30 GMT'Promoting Safe Sex': Actress' Look at Emmy Awards 2021 Gets Compared to Condom by Netizens
13:12 GMTMoscow: US Failed to Discredit Russia's Electoral System
12:59 GMTWorld Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly
12:54 GMTDaniel Craig to Exit James Bond Role, Says Next 007 Shouldn't Be a Woman
12:54 GMTRussia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia
12:34 GMTUK Warns It Will 'Counter Russian Threat' as Authorities Charge Third Suspect in Salisbury Poisoning
12:12 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Believes Coup Attempt Reveals Need for Army Reform
11:58 GMTEU Commissioner Warns ‘Something is Broken’ in Transatlantic Ties in Wake of AUKUS Sub Snub
11:58 GMTUK is 'Heading Back to Oligopoly' in Energy Sector, Bankruptcies on the Way as Prices Surge: Expert
11:51 GMTTop Pakistani Diplomat Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Foreign Assets
11:47 GMTFrance Warns That AUKUS Submarine Row May Thwart EU-Australia Trade Talks
11:19 GMTRonaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
10:43 GMTTucker Carlson Lambasts US Army For 'Doing P.R. for Satanism' With COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion
10:38 GMTIndian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead
10:37 GMTTrump Warns Border Crisis Turning US Into ‘Third World Nation’
10:33 GMTBoris Johnson Confronted Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos On Concerns Over E-Commerce Giant’s UK Tax Bill
10:25 GMTSituation in Khartoum, Sudan Following Thwarted Coup Attempt
10:21 GMTKremlin Says ECHR Claims of Russia's Responsibility for Litvinenko's Death Are 'Unfounded'
10:18 GMTUK Police Authorise Charges Against Third Suspect in Salisbury Poisoning
10:17 GMTKremlin Does Not Accept Ankara's Claims About Illegitimacy of Vote in Crimea