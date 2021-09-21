Trudeau Says Canadians Sending Liberals Back to Work With Clear Mandate

"You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead," Trudeau told supporters at the party's election night headquarters in Montreal.With over 66% of polls counted, the ruling Liberal Party is leading in 156 out of 338 federal districts and is expected to form a minority government.Most major Canadian broadcasters are projecting that Trudeau’s Liberals will win the most seats in the country’s federal election, while state broadcaster CBC is forecasting a minority government headed by Trudeau.Trudeau’s party currently commands 31.9 percent of support, followed by the Tories with 34.1 percent and the New Democrats (NDP) at 17.4 percent.All 338 of Canada’s House of Commons seats are up for grabs with the winner of the election declared based on a contentious first-past-the-post system, where candidates with the highest number of votes win without any further runoff ballots. At least 170 seats are needed to form a majority government, although most projections currently point to a minority government.
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that the country is sending his Liberal Party, projected to win the snap elections, back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada to "brighter days ahead", also stressing that he does not see any division.
"You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead," Trudeau told supporters at the party's election night headquarters in Montreal.
"Millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan ... Some have talked about division, but that's not what I see, that's not what I've seen these past weeks across the country," the prime minister continued.
With over 66% of polls counted, the ruling Liberal Party is leading in 156 out of 338 federal districts and is expected to form a minority government.
Most major Canadian broadcasters are projecting that Trudeau’s Liberals will win the most seats in the country’s federal election, while state broadcaster CBC is forecasting a minority government headed by Trudeau.
Trudeau’s party currently commands 31.9 percent of support, followed by the Tories with 34.1 percent and the New Democrats (NDP) at 17.4 percent.
All 338 of Canada’s House of Commons seats are up for grabs with the winner of the election declared based on a contentious first-past-the-post system, where candidates with the highest number of votes win without any further runoff ballots. At least 170 seats are needed to form a majority government, although most projections currently point to a minority government.