Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210921/top-pakistani-diplomat-calls-for-unfreezing-afghanistans-foreign-assets-1089268977.html
Top Pakistani Diplomat Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Foreign Assets
Top Pakistani Diplomat Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Foreign Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The world powers should unfreeze Afghan assets, blocked after the Taliban's (terrorist organisation banned in Russia) return to power in... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T11:51+0000
2021-09-21T11:56+0000
afghanistan
pakistan
news
world
assets
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089106674_0:70:1080:678_1920x0_80_0_0_815a02d2abf57c7abf08fe3f505ff7c0.jpg
After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the United States froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, while the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Union suspended funding for projects in the Islamic republic.Qureshi also said that now that there is "hope for peace in Afghanistan" after four decades of war in the country, the world powers "should not leave Afghans alone at this critical juncture."He added that the international community should insist that Afghans have "an inclusive government in which all ethnic groups are represented,” adding that the Taliban-led government should uphold its promise that “girls and woman be allowed to go to school, college and university.”In mid-August, the Taliban took over Kabul and the official Afghan government collapsed. After seizing the last resisting province of Panjshir, the Taliban announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001.On 13 September, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that the new Afghan government is ready to take all possible legal steps to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets in the United States.
pakistan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089106674_120:0:1080:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e1dc3d6c0f6097c332bd6c69de29bebe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, news, world, assets, afghanistan

Top Pakistani Diplomat Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Foreign Assets

11:51 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 21.09.2021)
© REUTERS / DA AFGHANISTAN BANKMen are pictured as Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank seizes a large amount of money in cash and gold from former top government officials, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh, in Afghanistan, in this handout obtained by Reuters on September 15, 2021
Men are pictured as Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank seizes a large amount of money in cash and gold from former top government officials, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh, in Afghanistan, in this handout obtained by Reuters on September 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / DA AFGHANISTAN BANK
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The world powers should unfreeze Afghan assets, blocked after the Taliban's (terrorist organisation banned in Russia) return to power in Afghanistan, to avert economic turmoil in the war-torn country, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.
After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the United States froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, while the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Union suspended funding for projects in the Islamic republic.

"I think freezing the assets is not helping the situation. I would strongly urge the powers that be that they should revisit that policy and think of an unfreeze. It will be a confidence-building measure as well and that could also incentivize positive behaviour," the foreign minister told reporters on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, as cited by the Express Tribune.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan's Foreign Minister
Qureshi also said that now that there is "hope for peace in Afghanistan" after four decades of war in the country, the world powers "should not leave Afghans alone at this critical juncture."
He added that the international community should insist that Afghans have "an inclusive government in which all ethnic groups are represented,” adding that the Taliban-led government should uphold its promise that “girls and woman be allowed to go to school, college and university.”
In mid-August, the Taliban took over Kabul and the official Afghan government collapsed. After seizing the last resisting province of Panjshir, the Taliban announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001.
On 13 September, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that the new Afghan government is ready to take all possible legal steps to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets in the United States.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:58 GMTEU Commissioner Warns ‘Something is Broken’ in Transatlantic Ties in Wake of AUKUS Sub Snub
11:58 GMTUK is 'Heading Back to Oligopoly' in Energy Sector, Bankruptcies on the Way as Prices Surge: Expert
11:51 GMTTop Pakistani Diplomat Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Foreign Assets
11:47 GMTFrance Warns That AUKUS Submarine Row May Thwart EU-Australia Trade Talks
11:19 GMTRonaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
10:43 GMTTucker Carlson Lambasts US Army For 'Doing P.R. for Satanism' With COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion
10:38 GMTIndian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead
10:37 GMTTrump Warns Border Crisis Turning US Into ‘Third World Nation’
10:33 GMTBoris Johnson Confronted Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos On Concerns Over E-Commerce Giant’s UK Tax Bill
10:25 GMTSituation in Khartoum, Sudan Following Thwarted Coup Attempt
10:21 GMTKremlin Says ECHR Claims of Russia's Responsibility for Litvinenko's Death Are 'Unfounded'
10:18 GMTUK Police Authorise Charges Against Third Suspect in Salisbury Poisoning
10:17 GMTKremlin Does Not Accept Ankara's Claims About Illegitimacy of Vote in Crimea
09:01 GMTKhartoum 'Living Normal Life' as Attempted Coup Thwarted, Russian Embassy Says
09:00 GMTAustralia’s PM Admits He Knew Ditching French Sub Deal Under AUKUS Would 'Cause Disappointment’
08:54 GMTJapanese Emperor Moves Into Tokyo Imperial Palace 2 Years After Enthronement, Reports Say
08:51 GMTFormer Egyptian Defense Minister Tantawi Dies at Age of 85, Reports Say
08:42 GMTFirst Suits Follow Texas Anti-Abortion Law as Doctor Performs Procedure to 'Test Its Legality'
08:38 GMTVolcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma
08:28 GMTRussian Security Council Chief Believes AUKUS Directed Against Russia, China