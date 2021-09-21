https://sputniknews.com/20210921/sudanese-prime-minister-believes-coup-attempt-reveals-need-for-army-reform-1089270022.html

Sudanese Prime Minister Believes Coup Attempt Reveals Need for Army Reform

21.09.2021

Hamdok addressed the nation on TV following the thwarted coup in the country. Excerpts from his statement were also posted on the official Twitter account of Sudan's prime minister."The [attempted] coup is a manifestation of a national crisis, it indicates the need for a reform of our security agencies and military institutions". The prime minister described the thwarted coup as an attempt by supporters of ex-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019, to undermine the democratic transition.Hamdok pledged that all those involved in the coup will be held accountable.Meanwhile, the Sudanese army has announced that 21 officers and a number of soldiers have been arrested in connection with the coup attempt. The search is ongoing for the rest of those involved in the mutiny. The army also said that it has regained control over all locations that had been controlled by those who had plotted the coup.Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the Sudanese government that the failed coup was possibly plotted by members of the regime of ex-President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019. In April of that year, a military coup took place in Sudan, triggered by massive popular protests that began in December 2018 amid a deep economic crisis. President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned. The new Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdullah Hamdok, was sworn in on 21 August 2019. The military and civilian authorities agreed on a transitional period for large-scale political and economic reforms.

