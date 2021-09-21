Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/spanish-island-of-la-palmas-airport-operating-normally-amid-volcano-eruption-1089273564.html
Spanish Island of La Palma's Airport Operating Normally Amid Volcano Eruption
Spanish Island of La Palma's Airport Operating Normally Amid Volcano Eruption
SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA (Sputnik) - The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma, where a volcano has been erupting for three days, is functioning normally, a... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T14:19+0000
2021-09-21T14:19+0000
canary islands
spain
volcano
airport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089273642_0:352:3000:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_cc2ef39cf4c82a9d5662767b7da9783d.jpg
All the scheduled flights have been operated so far, and as many as 48 flights were planned for Tuesday, the Spanish airports' operator AENA said. Most flights are between the Canary Islands, but there is also air traffic to the Iberian Peninsula and other destinations, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Hamburg.Arriving passengers must submit their documents and electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificates or negative results of PCR tests. These measures have been in effect on the Canary Islands for several months and are applicable to all the incomers irrespective of nationality.On Sunday, a volcano began erupting on one of the Canary Islands, and prior to this, an amber warning for the areas around the dormant volcano was been issued. Earlier this week, several earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.
canary islands
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089273642_1:0:2721:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_6e59fa0767e97fb92c64e8ee54cf31cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canary islands, spain, volcano, airport

Spanish Island of La Palma's Airport Operating Normally Amid Volcano Eruption

14:19 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / NACHO DOCESmoke rises from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 20, 2021.
Smoke rises from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / NACHO DOCE
Subscribe
SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA (Sputnik) - The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma, where a volcano has been erupting for three days, is functioning normally, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
All the scheduled flights have been operated so far, and as many as 48 flights were planned for Tuesday, the Spanish airports' operator AENA said. Most flights are between the Canary Islands, but there is also air traffic to the Iberian Peninsula and other destinations, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Hamburg.
Arriving passengers must submit their documents and electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificates or negative results of PCR tests. These measures have been in effect on the Canary Islands for several months and are applicable to all the incomers irrespective of nationality.
On Sunday, a volcano began erupting on one of the Canary Islands, and prior to this, an amber warning for the areas around the dormant volcano was been issued. Earlier this week, several earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:56 GMT'To Ban or Not to Ban': US Agencies Reportedly Split on Whether to Blacklist Huawei's Spinoff
14:28 GMTSotheby's to Hold First-Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia
14:19 GMTSpanish Island of La Palma's Airport Operating Normally Amid Volcano Eruption
14:11 GMTAt UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'
13:34 GMT6.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Chile
13:30 GMT'Promoting Safe Sex': Actress' Look at Emmy Awards 2021 Gets Compared to Condom by Netizens
13:12 GMTMoscow: US Failed to Discredit Russia's Electoral System
12:59 GMTWorld Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly
12:54 GMTDaniel Craig to Exit James Bond Role, Says Next 007 Shouldn't Be a Woman
12:54 GMTRussia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia
12:34 GMTMoscow Blasts Britain’s Effort to Blame Russia for 2018 Poisonings as UK Charges Third Suspect
12:12 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Believes Coup Attempt Reveals Need for Army Reform
11:58 GMTEU Commissioner Warns ‘Something is Broken’ in Transatlantic Ties in Wake of AUKUS Sub Snub
11:58 GMTUK is 'Heading Back to Oligopoly' in Energy Sector, Bankruptcies on the Way as Prices Surge: Expert
11:51 GMTTop Pakistani Diplomat Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Foreign Assets
11:47 GMTFrance Warns That AUKUS Submarine Row May Thwart EU-Australia Trade Talks
11:19 GMTRonaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
10:43 GMTTucker Carlson Lambasts US Army For 'Doing P.R. for Satanism' With COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion
10:38 GMTIndian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead
10:37 GMTTrump Warns Border Crisis Turning US Into ‘Third World Nation’