Russian Parliamentary Elections; Haitian Refugee Crisis; MAGA Rally in DC

Russian Parliamentary Elections; Haitian Refugee Crisis; MAGA Rally in DC

Thousands deported as refugee crisis worsens. What can be done to enact humane immigration policies.

2021-09-21T08:04+0000

2021-09-21T08:04+0000

2021-09-21T10:04+0000

Russian Parliamentary Elections; Haitian Refugee Crisis; MAGA Rally in DC Thousands deported as refugee crisis worsens. What can be done to enact humane immigration policies.

Denis Rogatyuk, writer, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about the results of the Russian Parliamentary Election that took place over the weekend, where United Russia had garnered nearly 50% of the vote, followed closely by the Communist Party with 19%, what we can make of the higher voter turnout this time around, what the composition and platform of the Communist Party is in the country and whether this showing can solely be attributed to nostalgia. We also talk about the media coverage of this election in the West, where its legitimacy has been questioned, and whether these critiques are justified.Abe Paulos, deputy director of communications and policy at the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, tells us about the Haitian refugee crisis in the US where thousands have camped in precarious conditions in the town of Del Rio, Texas, and how the Biden administration, despite previous public statements about being more welcoming towards immigrants, is engaging in similar practices as its preceding administration, and deporting 12,000 Haitian refugees back to their home country. We also talk about whether we will see any changes in these policies and what it could take to pressure the government to implement humane immigration policies.Nate Wallace, creator and co-host of the podcast Redspin Sports, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the MAGA-inspired rally in Washington, DC for justice for the “political prisoners” from the capital attack on January 6th, and the low turnout, where participants were actually outnumbered by the media and police presence. We also talk about updates in the case of Kyle Rittenhosue ahead of the November trial for his killing of 2 people and injuring one during the Kenosha, Wisconsin uprisings in August of 2020.In our Miss The Press segment, we talk about the Sunday shows’ takes on Afghanistan and the border, the 20th anniversary of Darryl Worley's jingoistic hymn "Have You Forgotten", and Fox News Sunday’s take on economic issues including the debt ceiling and infrastructure spending, and how real discussions get lost amid party squabbles.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

