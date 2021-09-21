Registration was successful!
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

Ronaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
Ronaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
Considered to be the best players of the current generation and arguably the greatest footballers of all times, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have often... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
Football lovers around the world have been comparing Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo after the two legends made contrasting starts to their campaigns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United respectively.While Ronaldo has been on fire, scoring goals in each of the three games that he has played for the English club after his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has yet to open his account for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).Although both Ronaldo and Messi have been subbed by Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjær respectively, the reactions of the two have been quite different.Messi was extremely unhappy with Pochettino's decision to substitute him in PSG's face-off with Lyon, as disappointment was written all over his face. Ronaldo too was taken off United's game against the Young Boys last week, but stayed on the touchline and kept on motivating his teammates.Buoyed by his display, Ronaldo fans, who are happy with the 36-year-old mega star's performance with the 13-time Premier League champions, have already declared him the "undisputed greatest of all time (GOAT)".On the other hand, others quoted United's legendary manager Alex Ferguson to mock Messi. Sir Alex has once claimed that Ronaldo could play and score goals for any team, but had termed the Argentina captain as a "Barcelona player".Some Ronaldo admirers said that it was precisely the reason Messi was struggling as he is still missing his Barca days.But Lionel's supporters hit back at the Portugal skipper's fans, by declaring the comparisons as an "agenda" from "Ronaldo's PR accounts". A few Twitter users slammed Ronaldo for being "obsessed with Messi".Both Ronaldo and Messi will be back in action on Thursday. While the Old Trafford-based side will square off against West Ham in an EFL Cup game, Pochettino's PSG will look to extend their winning streak to seven matches in their Ligue 1 tie against Metz, where Messi would want to score his maiden goal for the French club.
Ronaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd

Considered to be the best players of the current generation and arguably the greatest footballers of all times, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have often been compared to each other. While CR7 is the leading goal scorer in international football with 111 goals, Messi holds the record for most goals (672) scored for a single club (Barcelona).
Football lovers around the world have been comparing Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo after the two legends made contrasting starts to their campaigns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United respectively.
While Ronaldo has been on fire, scoring goals in each of the three games that he has played for the English club after his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has yet to open his account for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Although both Ronaldo and Messi have been subbed by Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjær respectively, the reactions of the two have been quite different.
Messi was extremely unhappy with Pochettino's decision to substitute him in PSG's face-off with Lyon, as disappointment was written all over his face.
Ronaldo too was taken off United's game against the Young Boys last week, but stayed on the touchline and kept on motivating his teammates.
Buoyed by his display, Ronaldo fans, who are happy with the 36-year-old mega star's performance with the 13-time Premier League champions, have already declared him the "undisputed greatest of all time (GOAT)".
On the other hand, others quoted United's legendary manager Alex Ferguson to mock Messi. Sir Alex has once claimed that Ronaldo could play and score goals for any team, but had termed the Argentina captain as a "Barcelona player".
Some Ronaldo admirers said that it was precisely the reason Messi was struggling as he is still missing his Barca days.
But Lionel's supporters hit back at the Portugal skipper's fans, by declaring the comparisons as an "agenda" from "Ronaldo's PR accounts". A few Twitter users slammed Ronaldo for being "obsessed with Messi".
Both Ronaldo and Messi will be back in action on Thursday.
While the Old Trafford-based side will square off against West Ham in an EFL Cup game, Pochettino's PSG will look to extend their winning streak to seven matches in their Ligue 1 tie against Metz, where Messi would want to score his maiden goal for the French club.
