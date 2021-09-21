https://sputniknews.com/20210921/ronaldo-messi-comparisons-go-viral-as-football-superstars-make-contrasting-starts-at-psg--man-utd-1089263806.html
Ronaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
Ronaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
Considered to be the best players of the current generation and arguably the greatest footballers of all times, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have often... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T11:19+0000
2021-09-21T11:19+0000
2021-09-21T11:19+0000
champions league
football
football
lionel messi
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
football fans
premier league
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088961193_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13848082ba0517652bdf22c05e18cd95.jpg
Football lovers around the world have been comparing Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo after the two legends made contrasting starts to their campaigns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United respectively.While Ronaldo has been on fire, scoring goals in each of the three games that he has played for the English club after his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has yet to open his account for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).Although both Ronaldo and Messi have been subbed by Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjær respectively, the reactions of the two have been quite different.Messi was extremely unhappy with Pochettino's decision to substitute him in PSG's face-off with Lyon, as disappointment was written all over his face. Ronaldo too was taken off United's game against the Young Boys last week, but stayed on the touchline and kept on motivating his teammates.Buoyed by his display, Ronaldo fans, who are happy with the 36-year-old mega star's performance with the 13-time Premier League champions, have already declared him the "undisputed greatest of all time (GOAT)".On the other hand, others quoted United's legendary manager Alex Ferguson to mock Messi. Sir Alex has once claimed that Ronaldo could play and score goals for any team, but had termed the Argentina captain as a "Barcelona player".Some Ronaldo admirers said that it was precisely the reason Messi was struggling as he is still missing his Barca days.But Lionel's supporters hit back at the Portugal skipper's fans, by declaring the comparisons as an "agenda" from "Ronaldo's PR accounts". A few Twitter users slammed Ronaldo for being "obsessed with Messi".Both Ronaldo and Messi will be back in action on Thursday. While the Old Trafford-based side will square off against West Ham in an EFL Cup game, Pochettino's PSG will look to extend their winning streak to seven matches in their Ligue 1 tie against Metz, where Messi would want to score his maiden goal for the French club.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088961193_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9793c4e389f80820fbea45bfd89c1143.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
champions league, football, football, lionel messi, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, football fans, premier league, football, football fans, supporters, comparison, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football, football fan, football team, football legend, champions league, football star, premier league, lionel messi, mauricio pochettino, ole gunnar solskjær, uefa champions league, mauricio pochettino
Ronaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
Considered to be the best players of the current generation and arguably the greatest footballers of all times, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have often been compared to each other. While CR7 is the leading goal scorer in international football with 111 goals, Messi holds the record for most goals (672) scored for a single club (Barcelona).
Football lovers around the world have been comparing Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo after the two legends made contrasting starts to their campaigns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United respectively.
While Ronaldo has been on fire, scoring goals in each of the three games that he has played for the English club after his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has yet to open his account for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Although both Ronaldo and Messi have been subbed by Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjær respectively, the reactions of the two have been quite different.
Messi was extremely unhappy with Pochettino's decision to substitute him in PSG's face-off with Lyon, as disappointment was written all over his face.
Ronaldo too was taken off United's game against the Young Boys last week, but stayed on the touchline and kept on motivating his teammates.
Buoyed by his display, Ronaldo fans, who are happy with the 36-year-old mega star's performance with the 13-time Premier League champions, have already declared him the "undisputed greatest of all time (GOAT)".
On the other hand, others quoted United's legendary manager Alex Ferguson to mock Messi. Sir Alex has once claimed that Ronaldo could play and score goals for any team, but had termed the Argentina captain as a "Barcelona player".
Some Ronaldo admirers said that it was precisely the reason Messi was struggling as he is still missing his Barca days.
But Lionel's supporters hit back at the Portugal skipper's fans, by declaring the comparisons as an "agenda" from "Ronaldo's PR accounts". A few Twitter users slammed Ronaldo for being "obsessed with Messi".
Both Ronaldo and Messi will be back in action on Thursday.
While the Old Trafford-based side will square off against West Ham in an EFL Cup game, Pochettino's PSG will look to extend their winning streak to seven matches in their Ligue 1 tie against Metz, where Messi would want to score his maiden goal for the French club.