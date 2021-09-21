https://sputniknews.com/20210921/ronaldo-messi-comparisons-go-viral-as-football-superstars-make-contrasting-starts-at-psg--man-utd-1089263806.html

Ronaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd

Ronaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd

Considered to be the best players of the current generation and arguably the greatest footballers of all times, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have often... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-21T11:19+0000

2021-09-21T11:19+0000

2021-09-21T11:19+0000

champions league

football

football

lionel messi

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

english premier league

football fans

premier league

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088961193_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13848082ba0517652bdf22c05e18cd95.jpg

Football lovers around the world have been comparing Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo after the two legends made contrasting starts to their campaigns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United respectively.While Ronaldo has been on fire, scoring goals in each of the three games that he has played for the English club after his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has yet to open his account for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).Although both Ronaldo and Messi have been subbed by Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjær respectively, the reactions of the two have been quite different.Messi was extremely unhappy with Pochettino's decision to substitute him in PSG's face-off with Lyon, as disappointment was written all over his face. Ronaldo too was taken off United's game against the Young Boys last week, but stayed on the touchline and kept on motivating his teammates.Buoyed by his display, Ronaldo fans, who are happy with the 36-year-old mega star's performance with the 13-time Premier League champions, have already declared him the "undisputed greatest of all time (GOAT)".On the other hand, others quoted United's legendary manager Alex Ferguson to mock Messi. Sir Alex has once claimed that Ronaldo could play and score goals for any team, but had termed the Argentina captain as a "Barcelona player".Some Ronaldo admirers said that it was precisely the reason Messi was struggling as he is still missing his Barca days.But Lionel's supporters hit back at the Portugal skipper's fans, by declaring the comparisons as an "agenda" from "Ronaldo's PR accounts". A few Twitter users slammed Ronaldo for being "obsessed with Messi".Both Ronaldo and Messi will be back in action on Thursday. While the Old Trafford-based side will square off against West Ham in an EFL Cup game, Pochettino's PSG will look to extend their winning streak to seven matches in their Ligue 1 tie against Metz, where Messi would want to score his maiden goal for the French club.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

champions league, football, football, lionel messi, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, football fans, premier league, football, football fans, supporters, comparison, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football, football fan, football team, football legend, champions league, football star, premier league, lionel messi, mauricio pochettino, ole gunnar solskjær, uefa champions league, mauricio pochettino