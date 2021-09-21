Photo: Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on NYC Sidewalk Because He Is Not Vaccinated

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who arrived in New York City on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly, was forced to dine outside because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.A picture shared on Twitter depicts Bolsonaro, surrounded by members of his delegation, enjoying his delicious meal after they were not allowed to eat inside the restaurant.UN General Assembly Chairman Abdullah Shahid released a letter earlier saying that delegations arriving to participate in the session at the UNGA hall would be required to provide vaccination certificates, in accordance with the requirements of the New York City authorities. The requirement was later canceled.Bolsonaro has been an ardent anti-vaxxer, expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. He earlier claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was nothing more than "a little flu" and that his athletic past would protect him from the worst outcome.
