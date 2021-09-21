Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/photo-bolsonaro-forced-to-eat-pizza-on-nyc-sidewalk-because-he-is-not-vaccinated-1089257362.html
Photo: Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on NYC Sidewalk Because He Is Not Vaccinated
Photo: Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on NYC Sidewalk Because He Is Not Vaccinated
Bolsonaro Eats Pizza on Sidewalk in New York City as He Is Not Vaccinated
2021-09-21T03:42+0000
2021-09-21T03:42+0000
world
new york city
pizza
united nations general assembly (unga)
jair bolsonaro
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089257337_0:36:3072:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_4ca8f29d5a13cb6eb01813f5495cfd98.jpg
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who arrived in New York City on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly, was forced to dine outside because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.A picture shared on Twitter depicts Bolsonaro, surrounded by members of his delegation, enjoying his delicious meal after they were not allowed to eat inside the restaurant.UN General Assembly Chairman Abdullah Shahid released a letter earlier saying that delegations arriving to participate in the session at the UNGA hall would be required to provide vaccination certificates, in accordance with the requirements of the New York City authorities. The requirement was later canceled.Bolsonaro has been an ardent anti-vaxxer, expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. He earlier claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was nothing more than "a little flu" and that his athletic past would protect him from the worst outcome.
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089257337_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f14dc61affec43036e4dc859cf35067.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, new york city, pizza, united nations general assembly (unga), jair bolsonaro, viral

Photo: Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on NYC Sidewalk Because He Is Not Vaccinated

03:42 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / STEFAN JEREMIAHBrazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks outside his hotel while attending the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate at the United Nations, in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2021
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks outside his hotel while attending the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate at the United Nations, in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / STEFAN JEREMIAH
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The Brazilian leader was pictured ahead of the UNGA meeting in New York, where pandemic-related restrictions are still in force that prohibit indoor dining for those who have not received the jab.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who arrived in New York City on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly, was forced to dine outside because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.
A picture shared on Twitter depicts Bolsonaro, surrounded by members of his delegation, enjoying his delicious meal after they were not allowed to eat inside the restaurant.
UN General Assembly Chairman Abdullah Shahid released a letter earlier saying that delegations arriving to participate in the session at the UNGA hall would be required to provide vaccination certificates, in accordance with the requirements of the New York City authorities. The requirement was later canceled.
Bolsonaro has been an ardent anti-vaxxer, expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. He earlier claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was nothing more than "a little flu" and that his athletic past would protect him from the worst outcome.
102001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:50 GMTGuterres Urges US, China to Rebuild Their Relationship to Avoid New Cold War - Report
03:42 GMTPhoto: Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on NYC Sidewalk Because He Is Not Vaccinated
03:31 GMTCanada's Liberals to Win Most Seats in 2021 Federal Election, Projections Claim
03:15 GMTUnited Russia Party Wins State Duma Elections With 49.82% of Votes
02:55 GMT911 Call Reveals Boyfriend Was Seen 'Slapping' Petito Two Weeks Before Her Disappearance - Report
02:31 GMTBiden Reaffirms Strong US-UN Partnership at Meeting With Guterres
02:22 GMTIndia Cuts Off Communications, Internet in Kashmir Due to Terrorists, Reports Say
02:12 GMTMember of CIA Chief’s Team Affected by ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Work Trip to India, Report Says
01:22 GMTClimate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns
01:02 GMT‘License to Murder Children?’ Psaki Panned for Bringing Up Biden’s Losses in Kabul Strike Answer
00:38 GMTMilley Told Admiral to Halt Operations in Pacific That China Could Deem 'Provocative', Authors Claim
00:11 GMTPremier League Goals of the Weekend
YesterdayMali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
YesterdayGlobal Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
YesterdayCoronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1918 Influenza to Become Deadliest Pandemic in US History
YesterdayIran's New Defense Minister Says Enemies Will Get 'Crushing Response' - Report
YesterdayBorrell Expresses Regrets That EU Countries Were Not Invited to Join AUKUS
Yesterday‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
YesterdayCDC Recommends Admitting Afghan Refugees 21 Days After Measles Vaccine, Reports Say
Yesterday26 GOP Governors Demand Meeting With Biden Amid Deepening Frustration Over Border Crisis