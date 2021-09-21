Registration was successful!
‘License to Murder Children?’ Psaki Panned for Bringing Up Biden’s Losses in Kabul Strike Answer
2021-09-21T01:02+0000
2021-09-21T01:02+0000
The White House spokesperson has faced criticism after she mentioned Biden’s family history on Monday while answering a question about President Biden's reaction to the 29 August attack that killed innocent people in Kabul.She said that the head of the White House, whose first wife and daughter died in a car accident, and who also lost his son Beau Biden, “knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a child and the fact that no one can tell you anything or say anything or there [are] no words that are going to fill that hole that is left by that."Psaki's statements have stirred a backlash on social media, as many users deemed it was inappropriate to compare Biden's family tragedies and the failures of the US drone program.The US authorities initially announced that the drone struck a bomb-laden car allegedly belonging to Daesh-K terrorists.The attack destroyed two vehicles and partially destroyed an apartment building. Ten Afghans died as a result of the airstrike, including seven children - two of them as young as two years old.On Friday, the Pentagon admitted that the strike was a mistake, and apologized to the relatives and friends of the victims and began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Officials also noted that the likelihood of members of terrorist organizations being killed by the strike is very small.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
'License to Murder Children?' Psaki Panned for Bringing Up Biden's Losses in Kabul Strike Answer

01:02 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Leah MillisWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a news confrence at the White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a news confrence at the White House
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Alexandra Kashirina
The US military performed a drone strike on 29 August, which, as the Pentagon initially claimed, targeted high-profile Daesh*-Khorasan terrorists. The airstrike, authorized personally by US President Joe Biden, killed 10 civilians, including seven children, but no terrorists were among them.
The White House spokesperson has faced criticism after she mentioned Biden’s family history on Monday while answering a question about President Biden's reaction to the 29 August attack that killed innocent people in Kabul.
"As a human being, as a president, and as somebody who has overseen loss in a variety of scenarios, both as a leader and personally, his reaction is it’s a tragedy, and every loss is a tragedy, and he supports the effort to move this forward as quickly as possible and to have a thorough investigation," she said.
She said that the head of the White House, whose first wife and daughter died in a car accident, and who also lost his son Beau Biden, “knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a child and the fact that no one can tell you anything or say anything or there [are] no words that are going to fill that hole that is left by that."
Psaki's statements have stirred a backlash on social media, as many users deemed it was inappropriate to compare Biden's family tragedies and the failures of the US drone program.
The US authorities initially announced that the drone struck a bomb-laden car allegedly belonging to Daesh-K terrorists.
The attack destroyed two vehicles and partially destroyed an apartment building. Ten Afghans died as a result of the airstrike, including seven children - two of them as young as two years old.
On Friday, the Pentagon admitted that the strike was a mistake, and apologized to the relatives and friends of the victims and began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Officials also noted that the likelihood of members of terrorist organizations being killed by the strike is very small.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
