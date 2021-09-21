‘License to Murder Children?’ Psaki Panned for Bringing Up Biden’s Losses in Kabul Strike Answer

The White House spokesperson has faced criticism after she mentioned Biden’s family history on Monday while answering a question about President Biden's reaction to the 29 August attack that killed innocent people in Kabul.She said that the head of the White House, whose first wife and daughter died in a car accident, and who also lost his son Beau Biden, “knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a child and the fact that no one can tell you anything or say anything or there [are] no words that are going to fill that hole that is left by that."Psaki's statements have stirred a backlash on social media, as many users deemed it was inappropriate to compare Biden's family tragedies and the failures of the US drone program.The US authorities initially announced that the drone struck a bomb-laden car allegedly belonging to Daesh-K terrorists.The attack destroyed two vehicles and partially destroyed an apartment building. Ten Afghans died as a result of the airstrike, including seven children - two of them as young as two years old.On Friday, the Pentagon admitted that the strike was a mistake, and apologized to the relatives and friends of the victims and began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Officials also noted that the likelihood of members of terrorist organizations being killed by the strike is very small.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
The US military performed a drone strike on 29 August, which, as the Pentagon initially claimed, targeted high-profile Daesh*-Khorasan terrorists. The airstrike, authorized personally by US President Joe Biden, killed 10 civilians, including seven children, but no terrorists were among them.
The White House spokesperson has faced criticism after she mentioned Biden’s family history on Monday while answering a question about President Biden's reaction to the 29 August attack that killed innocent people in Kabul.
"As a human being, as a president, and as somebody who has overseen loss in a variety of scenarios, both as a leader and personally, his reaction is it’s a tragedy, and every loss is a tragedy, and he supports the effort to move this forward as quickly as possible and to have a thorough investigation," she said.
She said that the head of the White House, whose first wife and daughter died in a car accident, and who also lost his son Beau Biden, “knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a child and the fact that no one can tell you anything or say anything or there [are] no words that are going to fill that hole that is left by that."
Psaki's statements have stirred a backlash on social media, as many users deemed it was inappropriate to compare Biden's family tragedies and the failures of the US drone program.
Psaki invokes Biden's dead son & daughter as proof he emphasizes w/the families of the Afghans that the U.S. government accidentally droned to death: "As a human being, as a President,. as somebody who has overseen loss...as a leader & personally, his reaction is it's a tragedy" pic.twitter.com/Co3N32s0yY
Biden the suffering dad is the most sympathetic aspect of his character, but the overuse of this to deflect every manner of inquiry is veering into self-parody territory, like Al Bundy talking about the big game. https://t.co/m3grALFJKB
Jen Psaki getting backlash for invoking Biden's personal loss in responding to questions about the seven kids he had murdered, but to be fair in both cases Biden cynically exploits the death to deflect personal criticism.
The US authorities initially announced that the drone struck a bomb-laden car allegedly belonging to Daesh-K terrorists.
The attack destroyed two vehicles and partially destroyed an apartment building. Ten Afghans died as a result of the airstrike, including seven children - two of them as young as two years old.
On Friday, the Pentagon admitted that the strike was a mistake, and apologized to the relatives and friends of the victims and began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Officials also noted that the likelihood of members of terrorist organizations being killed by the strike is very small.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states