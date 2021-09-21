Khartoum 'Living Normal Life' as Attempted Coup Thwarted, Russian Embassy Says

"Everything is quite and calm. The Sudanese capital is living a normal life. All the city services, transport, and trade and catering enterprises are operating as usual. The embassy is certainly implementing additional security measures," Ambartsumyan, who heads the embassy's consular department, said.The embassy has not received information about any injured Russians, Ambartsumyan added.The Sudanese armed forces on Tuesday thwarted a military coup attempt in the country.More than 40 officers who participated in the attempted coup in Sudan were detained, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the Sudanese government.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation is calm in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, where a military coup was thwarted, all the city services are operating as usual, Georgy Ambartsumyan, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission, said on Tuesday.
"Everything is quite and calm. The Sudanese capital is living a normal life. All the city services, transport, and trade and catering enterprises are operating as usual. The embassy is certainly implementing additional security measures," Ambartsumyan, who heads the embassy's consular department, said.
The embassy has not received information about any injured Russians, Ambartsumyan added.
