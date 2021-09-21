Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/japanese-cabinet-sets-parliamentary-session-for-4-october-to-elect-new-prime-minister-1089261590.html
Japanese Cabinet Sets Parliamentary Session for 4 October to Elect New Prime Minister
2021-09-21T07:21+0000
2021-09-21T07:21+0000
japan
prime minister
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101771/53/1017715336_0:265:3500:2234_1920x0_80_0_0_83583c1f71b357fbf6d4670919e773ab.jpg
japan, prime minister

Japanese Cabinet Sets Parliamentary Session for 4 October to Elect New Prime Minister

07:21 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Yuya Shino Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Yuya Shino
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese cabinet has scheduled an extraordinary parliamentary session for October 4 to elect a new prime minister, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.
"During a cabinet meeting, it was decided to open an extraordinary session of the parliament on 4 October," Kato told reporters.
Incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced early September his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which means his resignation as head of government as well.
Four people are bidding for the post — vaccination minister Taro Kono, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi and the LDP's executive acting secretary general Seiko Noda.
