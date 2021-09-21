Indian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead
© Photo : Umaisar Gull /twitterHelicopter crashes at Shiv Garh Dhar in Udhampur district, Police dispatch teams for rescue; excess weather in the area is suspected to be the reason
As per the initial reports, the Indian Army helicopter accident happened due to bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir, amid an ongoing downpour in the Himalayas which has lasted two days.
Two Indian Army pilots died on Tuesday after their helicopter crash-landed in the Uddhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
Military #Helicopter crashed in India's Jammu and #Kashmir. 2 army personnel injured. Taken to hospital. #Reasi. pic.twitter.com/1nGhl1qCcT— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) September 21, 2021
"They (pilot and co-pilot) were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," Indian news channel NDTV reported.
“Today during a training sortie in Patnitop area, an Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in the Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district,” the Indian Army said in a statement.
Senior police officer Suleman Chowdhry said teams had been rushed to the crash site.
Initial reports suggest the incident might have occurred due to excess fog in the area, where visibility was low.
This is the third such incident to have happened in the area this year.
On 3 August, the Indian Army's Rudra helicopter, which was deployed in routine sorties and flying low, crashed into the waters of the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Punjab state.
On 15 August, 12 days after the crash, the body of one of the two pilots of the ill-fated helicopter was recovered from the lake.
1 of 5— Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) September 20, 2021
Search and Rescue operations for the second crew member of the ill fated helicopter which crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam on 3rd Aug 21 are ongoing with focussed and sustained efforts of Indian Navy, Army, NDRF and Civilian agencies. https://t.co/SsnpkzPLUK pic.twitter.com/asDDZzFd7k
In January, while the country was celebrating Republic Day, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.