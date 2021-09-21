Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

Indian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead
Indian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead
As per the initial reports, the Indian Army helicopter accident happened due to bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir, amid an ongoing downpour in the Himalayas...
helicopter
helicopter crash
indian army
jammu and kashmir
india
Two Indian Army pilots died on Tuesday after their helicopter crash-landed in the Uddhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory."They (pilot and co-pilot) were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," Indian news channel NDTV reported. “Today during a training sortie in Patnitop area, an Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in the Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district,” the Indian Army said in a statement.Senior police officer Suleman Chowdhry said teams had been rushed to the crash site.Initial reports suggest the incident might have occurred due to excess fog in the area, where visibility was low.This is the third such incident to have happened in the area this year. On 3 August, the Indian Army's Rudra helicopter, which was deployed in routine sorties and flying low, crashed into the waters of the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Punjab state. On 15 August, 12 days after the crash, the body of one of the two pilots of the ill-fated helicopter was recovered from the lake. In January, while the country was celebrating Republic Day, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.
jammu and kashmir
helicopter, helicopter crash, indian army, jammu and kashmir, india

Indian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead

10:38 GMT 21.09.2021
As per the initial reports, the Indian Army helicopter accident happened due to bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir, amid an ongoing downpour in the Himalayas which has lasted two days.
Two Indian Army pilots died on Tuesday after their helicopter crash-landed in the Uddhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
"They (pilot and co-pilot) were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," Indian news channel NDTV reported.
“Today during a training sortie in Patnitop area, an Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in the Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district,” the Indian Army said in a statement.
Senior police officer Suleman Chowdhry said teams had been rushed to the crash site.
Initial reports suggest the incident might have occurred due to excess fog in the area, where visibility was low.
This is the third such incident to have happened in the area this year.
On 3 August, the Indian Army's Rudra helicopter, which was deployed in routine sorties and flying low, crashed into the waters of the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Punjab state.
On 15 August, 12 days after the crash, the body of one of the two pilots of the ill-fated helicopter was recovered from the lake.
In January, while the country was celebrating Republic Day, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.
