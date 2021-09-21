Registration was successful!
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

France Pushes Back Hard Against US-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal
France Pushes Back Hard Against US-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the beginnings of America's cultural imitation of China with a new lifestyle trend, as well as the massive shockwaves of last week's AUKUS submarine deal.
Guests:Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, marine and capitalist | China-like Worker ShortagePeter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Effect of France's Break with the US For Europe &amp; Germany After MerkelIn the first hour Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the push in the US to not return to work and how this seems like a resurgence of the same phenomena that occurred in China not long ago. Is this a model that the US commonfolk can handle in the long term?In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Peter Oliver for a discussion on France withdrawing their ambassador from the United States and what Europe on a whole thinks of this move. Peter also talked about what Germany could look like when Angela Merkel steps down as chancellor of Germany.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
France Pushes Back Hard Against US-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal

08:01 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 21.09.2021)
France Pushes Back Hard Against US-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the beginnings of America's cultural imitation of China with a new lifestyle trend, as well as the massive shockwaves of last week's AUKUS submarine deal.
Guests:

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, marine and capitalist | China-like Worker Shortage

Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Effect of France's Break with the US For Europe & Germany After Merkel

In the first hour Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the push in the US to not return to work and how this seems like a resurgence of the same phenomena that occurred in China not long ago. Is this a model that the US commonfolk can handle in the long term?

In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Peter Oliver for a discussion on France withdrawing their ambassador from the United States and what Europe on a whole thinks of this move. Peter also talked about what Germany could look like when Angela Merkel steps down as chancellor of Germany.
