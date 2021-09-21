https://sputniknews.com/20210921/france-pushes-back-hard-against-us-australia-nuclear-submarine-deal-1089246286.html
France Pushes Back Hard Against US-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the beginnings of America's cultural imitation of China with a new lifestyle trend, as well as the massive shockwaves of last week's AUKUS submarine deal.
Guests:Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, marine and capitalist | China-like Worker ShortagePeter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Effect of France's Break with the US For Europe & Germany After MerkelIn the first hour Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the push in the US to not return to work and how this seems like a resurgence of the same phenomena that occurred in China not long ago. Is this a model that the US commonfolk can handle in the long term?In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Peter Oliver for a discussion on France withdrawing their ambassador from the United States and what Europe on a whole thinks of this move. Peter also talked about what Germany could look like when Angela Merkel steps down as chancellor of Germany.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Guests:
Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, marine and capitalist | China-like Worker Shortage
Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Effect of France's Break with the US For Europe & Germany After Merkel
In the first hour Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the push in the US to not return to work and how this seems like a resurgence of the same phenomena that occurred in China not long ago. Is this a model that the US commonfolk can handle in the long term?
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Peter Oliver for a discussion on France withdrawing their ambassador from the United States and what Europe on a whole thinks of this move. Peter also talked about what Germany could look like when Angela Merkel steps down as chancellor of Germany.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com