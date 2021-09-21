Former Egyptian Defense Minister Tantawi Dies at Age of 85, Reports Say

Tantawi reportedly died in the morning, after struggling with health issues for several months.He served as the defence chief of Egypt from 1991-2012, and headed the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, performing the duties of the de facto head of state since February 2011, when ex-Hosni Mubarak resigned, until Mohamed Morsi assumed the presidency in June 2012.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, former Egypt's defence minister, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85, the local newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm reported.
Tantawi reportedly died in the morning, after struggling with health issues for several months.
He served as the defence chief of Egypt from 1991-2012, and headed the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, performing the duties of the de facto head of state since February 2011, when ex-Hosni Mubarak resigned, until Mohamed Morsi assumed the presidency in June 2012.