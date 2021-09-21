Registration was successful!
International
Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

Former Egyptian Defense Minister Tantawi Dies at Age of 85, Reports Say
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, former Egypt's defence minister, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85, the local newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm...
Tantawi reportedly died in the morning, after struggling with health issues for several months.He served as the defence chief of Egypt from 1991-2012, and headed the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, performing the duties of the de facto head of state since February 2011, when ex-Hosni Mubarak resigned, until Mohamed Morsi assumed the presidency in June 2012.
Former Egyptian Defense Minister Tantawi Dies at Age of 85, Reports Say

08:51 GMT 21.09.2021
Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi attends a meeting with Egypt's president Mohamed Mursi and U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta at the presidential palace in Cairo July 31, 2012
Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi attends a meeting with Egypt's president Mohamed Mursi and U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta at the presidential palace in Cairo July 31, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Amr Dalsh
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, former Egypt's defence minister, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85, the local newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm reported.
Tantawi reportedly died in the morning, after struggling with health issues for several months.
He served as the defence chief of Egypt from 1991-2012, and headed the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, performing the duties of the de facto head of state since February 2011, when ex-Hosni Mubarak resigned, until Mohamed Morsi assumed the presidency in June 2012.
